Gang making more than 30 thousand Aadhar card caught is your document not fake identify it like this

A gang making Aadhar card has been caught in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Aadhar card was being made here in a fake manner, so far this gang has made aadhar card of more than 30 thousand. Ghaziabad Cyber ​​Cell and Service Line team have busted this gang by taking joint action. It has been told that this gang was secretly making fake Aadhar card and no one even knew about it. Many items have also been recovered from them.

how many arrested

Eight people of this gang who made fake Aadhar cards have been caught by the police. 209 rubber thumb prints, 137 fake Aadhar cards, 61 papers with eye retina printed on them, 30 laptops, 9 mobiles, 5 eye scanners, 3 thumb scanners, printers and other items have been found from it. At the same time, during interrogation, the accused told that a person named Ankit Gupta is the operator of this center. During interrogation, it was learned that Ankit had contacted an Assam-based company Asuza and got an ID made for making Aadhar card.

5 thousand rupees for making aadhar card

According to the information of the police, these accused used to make fake Aadhar cards of people living in slums. This gang used to take 5 thousand rupees for making Aadhar card. Not only this, even for changing the name and address, he used to take 2-3 thousand rupees. It is being told that this gang has so far made at least 30 thousand fake Aadhar cards.

How to identify fake and real Aadhaar

The government is running a campaign to check fake and real Aadhar cards. Recently, UIDAI has banned the PVC Aadhaar made in the market. And while giving information about this, he said that only PVC cards issued by the UIDAI organization will be valid. Apart from this, people have also been advised to be alert about the fake Aadhar card being made. If you also want to check your Aadhar card, then you can check it in this way.