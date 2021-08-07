Gang used to implicate porn watchers as police racket busted for collecting millions

Many types of gangs in the country are engaged in the business of trapping people and extorting them by pretending to be police officers. Apart from inside the country, many outsiders are also involved in this game. This racket was exposed in the investigation of the police. Police have arrested three, including the Indian mastermind of a high-tech extortion gang operating from Cambodia and Tamil Nadu. The accused allegedly sent fake police notices to their hideouts asking them to pay a fine of Rs 3,000 or face legal action.

Police said that the mastermind of the gang operates it from Cambodia. In the last six months, the gang has managed to extort over Rs 30 lakh from thousands of people across the country. Police claim that they traveled over 2,000 kms in a week in Tamil Nadu to nab the accused. UPI and QR codes were being used for extortion. When the police started the investigation, they came to know about the big gang doing huge fraud in it. The mastermind of this unique fraud is in Cambodia, South-East Asia. Police have feared that money is being sent out of the country in cryptocurrencies through more than 20 accounts.

According to DCP Aniesh Roy, Cyber ​​Cell of Delhi Police in this regard, during the monitoring of the social media complaint, it was found that some people have reported about a notice. Some social media users reported that they received this notice from the police, stating that they were watching pornography which is a prohibited activity, so all the files on their computer have been blocked. For this he was asked to pay a fine of Rs 3000. The victims also reported that the message appeared on their screen even when they were not searching for any pornographic material on the web browser.

Based on the social media inputs, the police registered a case and started investigation. Technical investigation of the fake popup notices revealed that these are coming from abroad. However, investigation of Money Trail revealed that the fraudulent money was going to several bank accounts operated in Tamil Nadu. When a police team reached Tamil Nadu to investigate this, many fake bank accounts were found there. All these accounts were opened on fake addresses. After a week’s investigation at Chennai, Trichy, Coimbatore, Udhagamandalam and many other places, the local mastermind B. Three people including Dhinushant alias Dheenu were arrested.

During police interrogation, Dhinushant revealed that the technical part of the whole racket, that is, sending fake police notices and selecting internet users, is done by his brother B Chandrakant alias Chandru, who works from Vil Pon near Phnom Penh, Cambodia's capital of Southeast Asia. Has been doing.






