Ganga Aarti: Then it started Ganga Aarti: Ganga Aarti started again

About 5 months later, Aarti resumed in its old form.

The world famous Ganga Aarti on Dashaswamedh Ghat was performed with 7 archaks.

After about 5 months, the Maha Aarti at Kashi Ghat is starting to take its old form. The lockdown was imposed on April 11 after an increase in Corona cases. Since then, Aarti was symbolically performed on the Ghats by an archak, but after about 140 days, the daily Aarti of the Ganges resumed on Saturday in its old grand and traditional form.

The administration had allowed the symbolic Aarti after the lockdown took effect on April 11. Ordinary people were also forbidden to participate in the daily Aarti. About 140 days later, the world famous Ganga Aarti held at Dashaswamedh Ghat was performed with 7 archaks. Even last year, Ganga Aarti was allowed to be held symbolically with Archaka for about 8 months.

The traditional Ganga Aarti started in Varanasi after the flood waters receded

Aarti with 7 Archana, 14 Deva girls

Sushant Mishra of Ganga Seva Nidhi, which organizes Ganga Aarti at Dashaswamedh Ghat, said that after 5 months, Ganga Aarti is being performed once again on Saturday in a divine and glorious form. From Saturday, the Archakas started chanting Vedic mantras again. Along with the devotees, 14 Goddesses also participated in the Maha Aarti. The ghat was specially decorated with flowers for today’s Aarti.

