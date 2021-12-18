Ganga Expressway is UP’s biggest expressway, will connect 12 districts, know- what will be the facilities Will connect, know – what will be the facilities

Ganga Expressway is a new 594 km long six lane project being developed by UPEIDA. It will connect Meerut in the west of the state with Prayagraj in the east and will pass through 12 districts – Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.

Today (December 18, 2021) the foundation stone of Ganga Expressway, the largest expressway of Uttar Pradesh, is being laid. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the expressway before the construction of the expressway during a program at Roja’s Railway Ground in Shahjahanpur, UP at 1 pm. During this program other guests including CM Yogi Adityanath will be present.

This expressway will be 594 km long from Meerut to Prayagraj. With its better network and inter-connectivity, every end of the state will be able to connect with the capital of the state and the country. Interchange facility will be available at 17 places on the expressway. The estimated cost of this six-lane (eight-lane expansion) project is Rs 36,230 crore. Under this 3.5 km airstrip will be built in Shahjahanpur.

According to the state government, employment and investment opportunities will increase with smooth transport connectivity. Being entry controlled, there will be safe fuel and time saving as well as pollution control. Construction of seven railway overbridges, 14 major bridges, 126 minor bridges, 375 underpasses, nine public convenience complexes, two toll plazas and 15 ramp toll plazas are also proposed.

IRB Infra Sanction Letter for Project Group-I: IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd on Friday said it has received a letter of approval from the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) to develop Group 1 of the Ganga Expressway project. The company said in a statement that it will develop the 129.7-km stretch between Meerut and Budaun as part of the first group of four cluster projects. Its cost will come to Rs 6,555 crore.

The Ganga Expressway is expected to be ready by December 2024. Once built, it will be the sixth longest expressway in the country. By the way, at present Purvanchal Expressway is the longest expressway in UP.