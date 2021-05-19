Ganga Jayanti 2021: Date, tithi and all you need to know



Ganga Jayanti 2021: Ganga Jayanti often known as Ganga Saptami is a crucial Hindu competition that marks the rebirth of the Ganga on the Earth. The day is devoted to the worship of Goddess Ganga or Maa Ganga.

As per the Hindu calendar, Ganga Saptami is widely known on the seventh day (Saptami tithi) throughout Shukla Paksha within the month of Vaisakh. In accordance to the Gregorian calendar, the day falls within the month of Might.

On today, hundreds of devotees take a dip within the holy waters of Ganga at pilgrimage websites like Prayag, Rishikesh, Haridwar, and Varanasi, and so forth.

Ganga Jayanti 2021: Date

This yr, Ganga Saptami is on Tuesday, Might 18, 2021. As per drikpanchang.com, Ganga Saptami Madhyahna Muhurat is from 10:56 to 13:40. (Period: 02 hours 44 minutes). Nonetheless, Ganga Dussehra is on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

Ganga Jayanti 2021: Tithi

The Saptami tithi begins at 12:32 on Might 18, 2021, and ends at 12:50 on Might 19, 2021.

Ganga Jayanti 2021: Rituals

The Ganga Jayanti is a competition that marks Ganga’s rebirth. In accordance to legends, Jahnu Rishi launched Ganga from his ear in Saptami of Vaishakha Shukla Paksha. Due to this legend, today is often known as Jahnu Saptami. Ganga is often known as Jahnavi, the daughter of Rishi Jahnu.

On today, devotees take a shower within the holy waters of the river. After taking bathtub, devotees supply deep (lamp), dhoop (incense), pushpa (flowers), haldi (turmeric) and kumkum (vermillion) to the river.

The ritual of ‘Deep daan’ can be carried out, the place devotees float a deep (diya) within the river. Within the Hindu faith, it’s believed that taking a dip within the holy waters of Ganga absolves all previous and current sins.

