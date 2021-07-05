Gangstar Vegas 5.3.0o APK for Android – Download



Gangstar Vegas is a third-person shooter action game. You will play as a rising MMA champion. Framed by the mafia, you are supposed to throw your bout at the fighting event of the year. You have just become the most wanted man in the city. In a place where crime is everywhere, you will have to hold your gun tightly and take part in the wildest mafia wars ever.

It’s a game that walks and talks like Grand Theft Auto, but by no appreciable measure comes near the series it’s trying to copy and pretend for. Gangstar Vegas looks nice and has its moments of excitement, but still keeping San Andreas in mind if you are a fan then Gangstar Vegas is just almost there but not actually that.

Gameplay and Story

In Gangstar Vegas, You play as MMA fighter Chris. A burly man with a snake on the back of his jacket starts the game by spectacularly failing to throw a fight.

After some brief preamble and a few missions that explain how things work, you’re left to your own devices in the city of sin.

A stick on the left of the screen moves Jason around, while buttons on the left lets you swing punches, shoot people, and, when the time is right, steal cars.

A map in the top-left of the screen shows displays the places of interest. Some are story missions, others are side-shows designed to pad out the game and introduce you to the different mechanics.

Expectations about the game (Kicks and punches)

Most missions are about violence and killings in order to complete and go to the next level. You’ll punch people, kick people, and shoot people. All because you owe a vague debt of loyalty to an alcoholic woman who starts as the main boss. However, if you want only a fighting game, try Tekken 3.

While Gangstar Vegas has tried to shed the nonsensically gritty overtones of its predecessor. It has failed miserably to strike a balance between chaos and empathy, hindered at every turn by a control system that flaps about uselessly when you need it to be strong and reliable.

Fights are little more than button-mashing competitions, with no ‘block’ button or dodge available. Firefights are simple shooting galleries that lurch from one location to the next. At least a simple tap-to-aim system keeps things quick.

You’ll inadvertently leap off the edge of bridges you’re trying to sprint over, or drive cars into tight corners and spend minutes trying to maneuver them out in Gangstar Vegas. And not once will you smile at the meaningless, hollow destruction you’ve wrought on a city that regenerates itself.

So if you are a big fan of San Andreas and Vice city games and don’t have the time to play on a console then Gangstar Vegas can be your handy retreat with all its violence and freedom. Give your inner beast a time to rejoice by killing half-naked women.