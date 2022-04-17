Gangster Ali Budesh who call Dawood Ibrahim beggar attacked Rakesh Roshan – Story of gangster Ali Budesh who used to call Dawood Ibrahim a beggar

The secret of the underworld in Mumbai is not hidden from anyone. Between the 60s and 90s, there were many dons and gangsters, one of them was Ali Budesh. In his criminal history, Dawood was the most talked about friendship-enmity, smuggling, extortion and attack on Rakesh Roshan. Today it is also about Ali Budesh because he died due to illness in Bahrain on Thursday.

Growing up in Ghatkopar area of ​​Mumbai, Ali Budesh’s mother was Indian while father was Arabic. Ali Budesh was in the world of Jarayem from the very beginning. Due to petty crimes, he also had infiltration among criminals in the area. It is said that once the police were behind in search of some of Dawood’s henchmen, then Ali Budesh helped them in Vikhroli area. After which he started working for Dawood Ibrahim’s D-Company.

While working with D-Company, he made a move towards extortion. But once Ali talked about extortion from a builder close to Dawood, the matter got stuck. David told him a lot. Ali Budesh and underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, who were once friends, became known enemies after this scandal. It is said that then Ali Budesh had vowed to kill Dawood.

Then Ali Budesh was also accused of killing the builder close to Dawood, but Ali left abroad. He made Bahrain his base and started smuggling. Apart from India, he had spread the roots of his business in Nepal and Pakistan also. Meanwhile, he joined hands with many mafia including kidnapping king Bablu Srivastava and started getting D-company’s henchmen killed. He wanted to destroy the entire network of Dawood.

Ali Budesh used to handle the entire network sitting in Bahrain. After this he started threatening people associated with Bollywood in the late 90s. These included the names of many directors, producers. Even Rakesh Roshan was attacked by Budesh’s gang. Actually, in the year 2000, the film ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’ was a huge hit, so Ali Budesh was asking for a share in the profit.

When Rakesh Roshan categorically refused to give the share to Ali Budesh, he was attacked by his henchmen on January 21, 2000. In this attack, Rakesh Roshan was hit by two bullets, one in the hand and the other in the chest. Two shooters of Budesh gang were caught in this case. Then in the year 2018, Ali’s name came up in the case of demanding extortion from 19 BJP MLAs of UP. But it was said by Ali that he had not asked anyone for extortion. All this is a conspiracy to defame him.