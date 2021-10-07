Gangster Gogi murder case: Latest news update on Rohini court shooting case: Tillu Tajpuria news update in Gogi murder case: News of Gogi murder in Hindi
According to police, Bally was also involved in the conspiracy to kill Gogi. At his suggestion, his colleague Naveen Hooda had taken a Nepali national in the guise of a lawyer to Rohini court on the day of the incident so that he could join the other attackers Rahul and Jagga.
Both Tajpuria and Bally are lodged in Jail No. 15 of Mandoli Jail. Prison goon Sunil Rathi is also suspected to be involved in the incident and is also under investigation. Preliminary investigations into the case have revealed that Tajpuria had given instructions to kill Gogi over the phone. Police said Tajpuria was in touch with the attackers over the phone and was instructing them on how to carry out the cut.
Umang Yadav and Vinay were arrested by a special cell of the Delhi Police in connection with the shooting from a flat in the Hyderpur area of north-west Delhi and were later handed over to the Crime Branch, police officials said. . Jitendra Gogi was shot dead by two assailants in Rohini court on September 24. Both assailants were killed in the police response.
Tillu Tajpuria is believed to be the mastermind behind the murder of goon Gogi.
