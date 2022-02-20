Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022) Full Movie Download In 720p by Filmyzilla Website

Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022) Full Movie Download In 720p



Gangubai Kathiawadi 2022 Review Dual Audio (480p,720p,1080p)

In this post I am going to tell you about the Movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. You will also get information about the characters participating in the Movie Gangubai Kathiawadi through this post. In this post you will be well aware about Gangubai Kathiawadi.

You will be familiar with the Movie Pawankhind. I want to tell you that if you have found the information correct, then stay connected with gadgetclock.com so that you people can know about the upcoming Bollywood and Hollywood Movies. information can be found.

If you people are more interested in watching Movies, then stay with gadgetclock.com to watch Bollywood And Hollywood and other types of movies so that people can enjoy the upcoming new Movies. We will inform about the new Movie and as soon as possible.

Gangubai Kathiawadi Movies Info:

Movie Name: Gangubai Kathiawadi

Released Year : 2022

Size: 400MB || 1.2GB || 2.5GB || 4.79GB

Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022) Movie Dual Audio (Hindi-English) 720p & 480p & 1080p. This is a Hindi Movie and is available in 720p & 480p qualities.

Gangubai Kathiawadi Information

Release Date: 25 February 2022 (India)

Directed by-Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Writing Credits-Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prakash Kapadia, Utkarshini Vashishtha, Utkarshini Vashishtha

Produced by-Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Jayantilal Gada, Arvinder Gill, Pratik Rawal, Vikram Yadav

Music by-Ankit Balhara, Sanchit Balhara, Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Cinematography by-Sudeep Chatterjee

Film Editing by-Rajesh Pandey

Casting By-Shruti Mahajan

Production Design by-Subrata Chakraborty, Amit Ray

Art Direction by-Pallab Chanda

Costume Design by-Sheetal Sharma

Makeup Department-Madhu Singh, Preetisheel Singh, Franco Vallelonga, Baldev Varma, Radhika Yadav

Production Management-Divyam Agarwal, Shravan Jakkula

Second Unit Director or Assistant Director-Musheer Khan, Samir Nerkar, Amogh Shet, Anisha Shetty, Amit Tyagi

Art Department-Palak Sharma

Sound Department-Tony Babu, Jyoti Chetia, Sanal George, Sairaj Patil, Vipul Pol, Aravind Vijayakumar, Souchandra Witkar

Special Effects by-Hitesh Patel, Babu Tyagi

Visual Effects by-Midhun Mathews, Raj Mittal, Hitesh Patel, Akhilesh k Sharma

Camera and Electrical Department-Rafique Ahmed, Gautam Chaudhary, Abodh Gupta, Oommen Jacob, Shahbaz Muzammil, Biswanath Pattanaik, Sagar Sawarkar, Prashant Verma

Casting Department-Shubham Bairagi, Sunny Choudhary, Rk Prajapati, Usama Zaheer

Costume and Wardrobe Department-Kratika Mehrotra, Manila Pradhan

Editorial Department-Sajith Rajendran

Music Department-AbhishekSanjayKothari, Divyam Agarwal, Abhishek Ghatak, Shravan Jakkula, Srikant Krishna, Claude Lumley, Samarth Srinivasan, Jackie Vanjari

Script and Continuity Department-Doyel Hargunaney

Additional Crew-Mayank Badhwar, Vasudevan Kothandath, Jayesh Shikarkhane, Bhavyanshu Singh.

Storyline

Today through this post you are going to be well acquainted with Gangubai Kathiawadi you should also know the story of Gangubai Kathiawadi movie. Everyone in the world is desperate to know the full story of Gangubai Kathiawadi. So I want to tell you that you will understand the full story of Gangubai Kathiawadi only after watching the movie. A woman becomes a powerful underworld figure.

I will try to inform you about new upcoming movie as soon as possible, so stay tuned to gadgetclock.com. You will be notified immediately when the film is released in your language. Then you can download it.

In this post I am going to tell you about Gangubai Kathiawadi. Today through this post you will also get information about the characters participating in Gangubai Kathiawadi I hope you guys have got good information about Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Where to see Gangubai Kathiawadi?

Today I am going to give you complete information about where to watch Gangubai Kathiawadi movie online through this post. Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie is going to release on 25 Feb 2022 in India. We haven’t got any information about where to watch Gangubai Kathiawadi movie online. You will be informed as soon as you get the information, till then stay connected to gadgetclock.com. Through gadgetclock.com, you will get the information about upcoming new movies in advance.

Top Cast Of Gangubai Kathiawadi

Actor Role in Pawankhind Movie Alia Bhatt as Gangubai Kathiawadi Abhinay Raj Singh as Gangubai Kathiawadi Brother Ajay Devgn as Karim Lala Indira Tiwari Not Known Vijay Raaz Not Known Varun Akki as Mushtaq Backagaindancer as Sunny Mamta Bajaj as Panelist Sunil Beniwal as Namit Seema Bhargava Not Known Abhirami Bose Not Known Florian Dibra as Kevin Shah Emtiaj as Rana(credit only) Emraan Hashmi Not Known Pallavi Jadhao Not Known Anmol Kajani as Birju Faiz Khan as Liyaqat Tareeq Ahmed Khan as Rehman

Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022) English Dubbed Official Trailer 720p HDRip

Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie Information

Year: 2022

Country- India

Language: Hindi

Quality: 480p, 720p, 1080p

Format: AVI, MKV, MP

Gangubai Kathiawadi Story review

Screenshot: Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie Trailer

People search the following sites in Google for Movie downloads

9xMovies,Khatrimaza, Mp4Moviez, JioRockers, MovieRulz, FilmyWap, Bolly4u, DownloadHub, 7StarHD, WorldFree4u, FilmyZilla, UWatchFree, MovieVerse, Ssrmovies, Moviespur, Movie Counter, Bollyshare, Madras, Rockers, 7starhd, Teluguwap, Kuttymovies, Gomovies, Pagalworld, Moviesda, Djpunjab, Todaypk, 9xmoviesk, Tamilyogi, 123movies, Isaimini, Movierulz, Tamilrockers

Gangubai Kathiawadi full Movie Download 9xMovies

Many people are fond of watching movies. That’s why people start searching in many ways to download movies on the internet. And at the present time there are many such websites on Google, which provide movies to the people for free. That’s why many people search Gangubai Kathiawadi full Movie Download 9xMovies on the internet to watch movies.

Gangubai Kathiawadi full Movie Download Tamilrockers

Many people are fond of watching movies. That’s why people start searching in many ways to download movies on the internet. And at the present time there are many such websites on Google, which provide movies to the people for free. That’s why many people search Gangubai Kathiawadi full Movie Download Tamilrockers on the internet to Movies.

Gangubai Kathiawadi full Movie Download FilmyWap

Many people are fond of watching movies. That’s why people start searching in many ways to download movies on the internet. And at the present time there are many such websites on Google, which provide movies to the people for free. That’s why many people search Gangubai Kathiawadi full Movie Download FilmyWap on the internet to Movies.

Gangubai Kathiawadi full Movie Download FilmyZilla

Many people are fond of watching movies. That’s why people start searching in many ways to download movies on the internet. And at the present time there are many such websites on Google, which provide movies to the people for free. That’s why many people search Gangubai Kathiawadi full Movie Download FilmyZilla on the internet to Movie.

Through the website gadgetclock.com, you are informed that – only the review of this Movie and series is being given through this post. You cannot download movies through this website. This is not a Movie and series downloading website.

You cannot download movies from our gadgetclock.com website because this website is not a movies website. Through this website, you can only see which movie or series to watch online. You will also not be able to get information about where you can download this movie.

Disclaimer –

gadgetclock.com does not aim to promote or condone piracy in any way. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. This page aims to inform the general public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you not to encourage or engage in piracy in any form. We are repeatedly explaining to you that downloading movies and live streaming from piracy websites can create problems for you. That is why we always strongly advise you to stay away from piracy websites. Legal websites like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are the only solutions to always watch movies.