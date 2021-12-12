Gangubai Kathiawadi 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster
Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie (2022): Gangubai Kathiawadi is an Indian upcoming Hindi language biography crime drama film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 18 February 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.
Story
A woman becomes a powerful underworld figure.
Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie Details:
- Movies Name: Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)
- Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama
- Release Date: 18 February 2022
- Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Producer: Arvinder Gill, Pratik Rawal, Vikram Yadav
- Production: Subrata Chakraborty, Amit Ray
- Writer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Utkarshini Vashishtha
- Music: Ankit Balhara, Sanchit Balhara, Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Language: Hindi
- Watch on: Theatres
Gangubai Kathiawadi Cast?
- Alia Bhatt
- Ajay Devgn
- Indira Tiwari
- Vijay Raaz
- Raaj Vishwakarma
- Emraan Hashmi
- Seema Bhargava
- Shantanu Maheshwari
- Tareeq Ahmed Khan
- Ekta Shri
- Anmol Kajani
- Chhaya Vora
Gangubai Kathiawadi Official Trailer
Gangubai Kathiawadi Official Trailer Coming soon.
People also search for Gangubai Kathiawadi Full Movie in Google:
Thanks for Visiting GadgetClock.com. Follow us for more updates.
Disclaimer:
Finally, I would like to say you not to use the illegal movie downloading site to download movies because the movie production house gives so much effort and investment to produce a movie. So, there no make sense to destroy the film by watching the pirated one. Watch the film on your near theatre hole.
Disclaimer: we remember you according to Indian law, piracy is a crime and we never support this. In this blog post, I’m only tried to share some information related to the illegal pirated content so that the readers can learn and understand. We do not promote piracy or any online illegal activities that violate any law.
#Gangubai #Kathiawadi #Movie #Cast #Trailer #Story #Release #Date #Poster
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.