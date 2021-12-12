Gangubai Kathiawadi 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster



Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie (2022): Gangubai Kathiawadi is an Indian upcoming Hindi language biography crime drama film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 18 February 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.

Story

A woman becomes a powerful underworld figure.

Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie Details:

Movies Name : Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)

: Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022) Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama

Biography, Crime, Drama Release Date: 18 February 2022

18 February 2022 Director : Sanjay Leela Bhansali

: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Producer: Arvinder Gill, Pratik Rawal, Vikram Yadav

Arvinder Gill, Pratik Rawal, Vikram Yadav Production: Subrata Chakraborty, Amit Ray

Subrata Chakraborty, Amit Ray Writer : Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Utkarshini Vashishtha

: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Utkarshini Vashishtha Music: Ankit Balhara, Sanchit Balhara, Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Ankit Balhara, Sanchit Balhara, Sanjay Leela Bhansali Language: Hindi

Hindi Watch on: Theatres

Gangubai Kathiawadi Cast?

Alia Bhatt

Ajay Devgn

Indira Tiwari

Vijay Raaz

Raaj Vishwakarma

Emraan Hashmi

Seema Bhargava

Shantanu Maheshwari

Tareeq Ahmed Khan

Ekta Shri

Anmol Kajani

Chhaya Vora

Gangubai Kathiawadi Official Trailer

Gangubai Kathiawadi Official Trailer Coming soon.

People also search for Gangubai Kathiawadi Full Movie in Google:

Thanks for Visiting GadgetClock.com. Follow us for more updates.

Disclaimer:

Finally, I would like to say you not to use the illegal movie downloading site to download movies because the movie production house gives so much effort and investment to produce a movie. So, there no make sense to destroy the film by watching the pirated one. Watch the film on your near theatre hole.

Disclaimer: we remember you according to Indian law, piracy is a crime and we never support this. In this blog post, I’m only tried to share some information related to the illegal pirated content so that the readers can learn and understand. We do not promote piracy or any online illegal activities that violate any law.