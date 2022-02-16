Entertainment

Gangubai Kathiawadi Alia Bhatt ,Sanjay leela Bhansali film Gangubai family went to court read in detail. Gangubai Kathiawadi Alia Bhatt Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Gangubai family reached court, know details

51 mins ago
Bharti further said that we cannot believe it. Whatever is shown is wrong and baseless. Gangubai is shown as a witch and lady don. A social worker is portrayed as a prostitute. Gangubai’s granddaughter Bharti has also made serious allegations against the makers.

He says that the consent of the family was not taken to make the film. No one came to us even for the book. My maternal grandmother Gangubai lived in Kamathipura, it does not mean that she became a prostitute. My mother Shakuntala Ranjit Kawi, Rajinikanth Raoji Shah, Baburaoji Shah and Sushila Reddy were adopted by my maternal grandmother. When Nani was adopted, no law was made regarding this.

Bharti further says that after watching the trailer of the film, we lost our respect. People are saying that she was a prostitute. People are calling us the sons of the prostitute. We are hesitant to even go out of the house. Let us tell you that the Bombay High Court refused to stay the release of the film. The court has put an interim stay on the defamation proceedings against the makers.

According to media reports, Gangubai came to Mumbai with her husband. Husband cheated on her. After that they were sold on the kotha. After losing the situation, she had to enter prostitution. After some time, Gangubai’s life makes her one of the biggest female donors in Mumbai. Gangubai raised her voice for the rights of sex workers, orphan children and girls who were brought to the shelter by fraud.

