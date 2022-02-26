Entertainment

Gangubai Kathiawadi- Alia Bhatt’s film leaked online as soon as it was released! Shock to the makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Gangubai Kathiawadi- Alia Bhatt’s film leaked online as soon as it was released! Shock to the makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi
Written by admin
Gangubai Kathiawadi- Alia Bhatt’s film leaked online as soon as it was released! Shock to the makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi- Alia Bhatt’s film leaked online as soon as it was released! Shock to the makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi

shooting video is a crime

shooting video is a crime

It is a crime to shoot movie videos in theatres, it is also a crime to circulate pirated copies of the film. So do not resort to illegal activities. Gangubai Kathiawadi is a film that can be enjoyed only on the big screen. Do not promote piracy.

pirated copy found

pirated copy found

If you find any pirated copy of the movie, then inform the cyber cell. Save movies and stop piracy. Even after such information goes viral, this crime does not stop.

workfront

workfront

Apart from this, Alia Bhatt on the workfront is in discussion about the love story of her film Rocky and Rani. He is going to be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in this film. The film was announced some time back and Karan Johar is going to produce this film.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi may not have got some good reviews but her performance is being appreciated a lot. Everyone believes that Alia Bhatt has never done such a character.

projects have appeared

projects have appeared

He has breathed life into the film with this performance. Even before this, many such projects have come to the fore in which his acting came to the fore.

#Gangubai #Kathiawadi #Alia #Bhatts #film #leaked #online #released #Shock #makers #Gangubai #Kathiawadi

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Neha Bhasin in Bigg Boss OTT Mid Week Aviation

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment