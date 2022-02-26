Gangubai Kathiawadi- Alia Bhatt’s film leaked online as soon as it was released! Shock to the makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi

shooting video is a crime

It is a crime to shoot movie videos in theatres, it is also a crime to circulate pirated copies of the film. So do not resort to illegal activities. Gangubai Kathiawadi is a film that can be enjoyed only on the big screen. Do not promote piracy.

pirated copy found

If you find any pirated copy of the movie, then inform the cyber cell. Save movies and stop piracy. Even after such information goes viral, this crime does not stop.

workfront

Apart from this, Alia Bhatt on the workfront is in discussion about the love story of her film Rocky and Rani. He is going to be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in this film. The film was announced some time back and Karan Johar is going to produce this film.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi may not have got some good reviews but her performance is being appreciated a lot. Everyone believes that Alia Bhatt has never done such a character.

projects have appeared

He has breathed life into the film with this performance. Even before this, many such projects have come to the fore in which his acting came to the fore.