Entertainment

Gangubai Kathiawadi box office opening report day 1 occupancy | Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Opening Occupancy Report

15 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Gangubai Kathiawadi box office opening report day 1 occupancy | Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Opening Occupancy Report
Written by admin
Gangubai Kathiawadi box office opening report day 1 occupancy | Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Opening Occupancy Report

Gangubai Kathiawadi box office opening report day 1 occupancy | Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Opening Occupancy Report

Still hard to hit

Still hard to hit

But Alia Bhatt’s film has to perform twice as much as Raazi to be a hit. Since Raazi was a low budget film, the film also became a super hit with its lifetime collection of 120 crores. But the budget of Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is huge. In such a situation, the film will have to increase its earnings on the weekend at a fast pace. Alia has just two weeks to earn after which she will have to compete with Prabhas – Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam.

How was the start of the first day

How was the start of the first day

On 25 February, Alia Bhatt had made a good hold of herself from the morning show itself. The film registered an occupancy of 17 percent in the morning shows. In these, the film started well in Mumbai, Pune and Chennai. The occupancy in the morning shows itself in these cities was around 30 – 35 per cent.

figures increased by noon

figures increased by noon

In the afternoon, Alia Bhatt’s film started doing well and the afternoon shows in the theater registered 24 per cent occupancy. In these afternoon shows, apart from Mumbai, Pune and Chennai, Hyderabad also registered good audience attendance and the afternoon figures had made it clear that Alia’s film would bring more good figures by the evening.

Huge lead in the evening show

Huge lead in the evening show

As expected, Gangubai Kathiawadi’s occupancy increased in the evening show and the film registered 34 per cent occupancy. Only in Mumbai this figure was 61 percent. While Chennai and Pune also recorded around 50 per cent occupancy.

READ Also  Marilyn Monroe Birth Anniversary: ​​Interesting Facts About Actress - Marilyn Monroe
-->
boom in the night show

boom in the night show

It is believed that with Saturday being a partial holiday, Gangubai’s occupancy in the night show will see a significant jump which can at least put the film on the threshold of double digit opening. However, this will be possible only when the film registers an occupancy of above 45 percent in the night show.

Slow performance in many cities

Slow performance in many cities

This Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali film is performing extremely slowly in many cities including Delhi – NCR, Bangalore, Lucknow, Jaipur, Bhopal, Surat and Ahmedabad. In these cities the film registered an occupancy of 10 – 15 percent and in some big cities this figure was only 7 – 8 percent.

Film released on 3000 screens

Film released on 3000 screens

Gangubai Kathiawadi is the third biggest film to be released after the Corona period. This film has been released on a total of 3000 screens and its budget is being said to be around 180 crores, which is obviously going to be Alia Bhatt’s most expensive film. Therefore, the film has to cross the earning mark of at least Rs 200 crore to be a hit. Whether this figure will be crossed or not, it will be clear in the coming weekend.

#Gangubai #Kathiawadi #box #office #opening #report #day #occupancy #Gangubai #Kathiawadi #Box #Office #Opening #Occupancy #Report

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Despite several attempts, the marriage could not be saved; Arbaaz Khan gave this answer to Kareena on the question of divorce from Malaika

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment