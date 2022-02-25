Gangubai Kathiawadi box office opening report day 1 occupancy | Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Opening Occupancy Report

Still hard to hit But Alia Bhatt's film has to perform twice as much as Raazi to be a hit. Since Raazi was a low budget film, the film also became a super hit with its lifetime collection of 120 crores. But the budget of Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi is huge. In such a situation, the film will have to increase its earnings on the weekend at a fast pace. Alia has just two weeks to earn after which she will have to compete with Prabhas – Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam. How was the start of the first day On 25 February, Alia Bhatt had made a good hold of herself from the morning show itself. The film registered an occupancy of 17 percent in the morning shows. In these, the film started well in Mumbai, Pune and Chennai. The occupancy in the morning shows itself in these cities was around 30 – 35 per cent. figures increased by noon In the afternoon, Alia Bhatt's film started doing well and the afternoon shows in the theater registered 24 per cent occupancy. In these afternoon shows, apart from Mumbai, Pune and Chennai, Hyderabad also registered good audience attendance and the afternoon figures had made it clear that Alia's film would bring more good figures by the evening. Huge lead in the evening show As expected, Gangubai Kathiawadi's occupancy increased in the evening show and the film registered 34 per cent occupancy. Only in Mumbai this figure was 61 percent. While Chennai and Pune also recorded around 50 per cent occupancy.

boom in the night show

It is believed that with Saturday being a partial holiday, Gangubai’s occupancy in the night show will see a significant jump which can at least put the film on the threshold of double digit opening. However, this will be possible only when the film registers an occupancy of above 45 percent in the night show.

Slow performance in many cities

This Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali film is performing extremely slowly in many cities including Delhi – NCR, Bangalore, Lucknow, Jaipur, Bhopal, Surat and Ahmedabad. In these cities the film registered an occupancy of 10 – 15 percent and in some big cities this figure was only 7 – 8 percent.

Film released on 3000 screens

Gangubai Kathiawadi is the third biggest film to be released after the Corona period. This film has been released on a total of 3000 screens and its budget is being said to be around 180 crores, which is obviously going to be Alia Bhatt’s most expensive film. Therefore, the film has to cross the earning mark of at least Rs 200 crore to be a hit. Whether this figure will be crossed or not, it will be clear in the coming weekend.