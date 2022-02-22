Gangubai Kathiawadi box office prediction- Will Alia Bhatt’s film to be an another hit after Sooryavanshi? Alia Bhatt Starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office – To Be The Next Bollywood Hit After Sooryavanshi With Strong Opening!

worldwide release

Not only in India, but also in overseas market, the film can show a good start. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films show amazing in overseas. Therefore, this film will also be released on a large number of screens in the overseas market.

solo release

Talking about Hindi films, Gangubai Kathiawadi Solo is releasing. This film is coming directly after ‘Badhaai Do’, so it is likely to get viewers in both multiplex and single screen places. The film can get good occupancy in North India.

Ajay Devgan advantage

Ajay Devgan has a huge fan following of his own and there is no doubt that Gangubai Kathiawadi is also going to benefit from it. Ajay Devgan may be only for a few minutes in the film, but how powerful his character is going to be, its glimpse is shown in the trailer and also in the promo.

huge budget

Gangubai Kathiawadi has been prepared on a huge budget. The budget of the film is believed to be above 100 crores. Therefore, to come under the category of hit film from this, at least a collection of above 150 crores will have to be made.

‘UA’ certificate

The film has received ‘UA’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Along with this, some scissors of the sensor have also gone. According to reports, two scenes have been deleted from the film and some words have been removed from the two dialogues. After the cut, the film has lost a minute or two.

