Gangubai Kathiawadi box office report day 1 comparison with Alia Bhatt all movies box office opening day

Gangubai Kathiawadi box office report day 1 comparison with Alia Bhatt all movies box office opening day Gangubai Kathiawadi box office report First day earnings Opening day collection of Alia Bhatt films box office report
Gangubai Kathiawadi box office report day 1 comparison with Alia Bhatt all movies box office opening day Gangubai Kathiawadi box office report First day earnings Opening day collection of Alia Bhatt films box office report

Gangubai Kathiawadi box office report day 1 comparison with Alia Bhatt all movies box office opening day Gangubai Kathiawadi box office report First day earnings Opening day collection of Alia Bhatt films box office report

Kalank Box Office

Kalank Box Office

In the year 2019, Alia Bhatt’s Kalank released in theaters with an expenditure of more than 150 crores, the film grossed 21.60 crores on the opening day. The total collection of Kalank at the box office has been close to 80.35 crores.

Gully Boy Box Office

Gully Boy Box Office

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s tremendous film Gully Boy was released in the year 2019. Gully Boy earned 19.40 crores on the opening day. Gully Boy became a hit at the box office and earned close to 140 crores. The songs of the film and the story of the rapper were well received by the audience.

raazi movie box office

raazi movie box office

In the year 2018, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal’s Raazi film was released. Alia Bhatt’s amazing performance in the role of an undercover spy was appreciated. On the opening day, Raazi earned close to 7.53 crores. The film became a super hit at the box office with Raazi’s total collection of 123 crores.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania at Box Office

Badrinath Ki Dulhania at Box Office

In the year 2017, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan’s romantic film Badrinath Ki Dulhania also became a super hit. The film earned 12.25 crores on the opening day. Badrinath Ki Dulhania grossed 116 crores at the box office.

Dear Zindagi Box Office

Dear Zindagi Box Office

Alia Bhatt appeared on screen with Dear Zindagi, alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo. The opening collection of Dear Zindagi, released in the year 2016, was close to 9 crores. Alia Bhatt’s Dear Zindagi grossed close to 68 crores at the box office. The film became a hit.

Udta Punjab Box Office

Udta Punjab Box Office

In the year 2016, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor appeared together in Udta Punjab with tremendous acting. The opening day collection of Udta Punjab was close to 10 crores. Udta Punjab became a hit at the box office, the total earning of this film was close to 60 crores.

Kapoor & Sons and Shaabd

Kapoor & Sons and Shaabd

Kapoor & Sons released in the year 2016. Alia Bhatt’s film earned 6 crores on Opening Day. The total earning at the box office was close to 73 crores. Alia had a great flop. It earned 13 crores on the opening day and totaled 43 crores at the box office.

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania - 2 States Box Office

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania – 2 States Box Office

In 2014, Alia’s Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania became a hit with 9 crores on the opening day and 76 crores at the box office. The opening of the film 2 States was 12 crores and close to 102 crores at the box office.

Highway and Student of the Year Box Office

Highway and Student of the Year Box Office

Alia Bhatt’s Highway released in the year 2014. Its earnings reached 3 crores on the opening day and 30 crores at the box office. Debut film Student of the Year released in the year 2012. On the opening day, the film earned close to 8 crores and reached close to 70 crores at the box office.

