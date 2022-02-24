Gangubai Kathiawadi budget and box office- Alia Bhatt’s film have to cross 200 crore to become a superhit! Gangubai Kathiawadi Budget and Box Office Collection: Alia Bhatt’s film has to earn this much to be a hit

huge budget According to the report, the production cost of the film is 150 crores. Apart from this, 15 crores have been spent in promotion and 15 crores due to postpone. That is, the total budget of the film has reached 180 crores. However, out of this, the makers have taken out a lot of budget by selling the rights. 110 crores before release The satellite rights of the film have been sold for 60 crores, digital rights for 30 crores and audio rights for 20 crores. However, the distributor (Pen India Limited) has bought the film for 90 crores.. So, the film will still have to collect at least 110-120 crores to be a box office hit. most expensive actress centric film Gangubai Kathiawadi can be included in the most expensive films of Bollywood. Especially talking about the most expensive actress-centric films, Gangubai's name has also been associated with Padmavat, Manikarnika. movie opening If trade is to be believed, if Gangubai releases on 3000 screens.. then the film can give an opening collection of 6 to 8 crores at the box office. Whereas the first weekend film can reach 25-26 crores. Let us tell you, Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi was released on 3600 screens and Ranveer Singh starrer 83 on 3400 screens. Both the films had opened in double figures.

Talking about Hindi films, Gangubai Kathiawadi Solo is releasing. This film is coming directly after ‘Badhaai Do’, so it is likely to get viewers in both multiplex and single screen places. The film can get good occupancy in North India.

Ajay Devgan has a huge fan following of his own and there is no doubt that Gangubai Kathiawadi is also going to benefit from it. Ajay Devgan may be only for a few minutes in the film, but how powerful his character is going to be, its glimpse is shown in the trailer and also in the promo.

Apart from Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan, Vijay Raaz, Shantanu Maheshwari, Jim Sarbh and Seema Pahwa are also in important roles in the film.

Gangubai used to help girls who were in dire need of money by running her own kotha in Kamathipura area of ​​Mumbai. At the same time, Gangubai also fought for the rights of these girls. This film is based on his life.