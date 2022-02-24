Entertainment

Gangubai Kathiawadi budget and box office- Alia Bhatt’s film have to cross 200 crore to become a superhit! Gangubai Kathiawadi Budget and Box Office Collection: Alia Bhatt’s film has to earn this much to be a hit

16 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Gangubai Kathiawadi budget and box office- Alia Bhatt’s film have to cross 200 crore to become a superhit! Gangubai Kathiawadi Budget and Box Office Collection: Alia Bhatt’s film has to earn this much to be a hit
Written by admin
Gangubai Kathiawadi budget and box office- Alia Bhatt’s film have to cross 200 crore to become a superhit! Gangubai Kathiawadi Budget and Box Office Collection: Alia Bhatt’s film has to earn this much to be a hit

Gangubai Kathiawadi budget and box office- Alia Bhatt’s film have to cross 200 crore to become a superhit! Gangubai Kathiawadi Budget and Box Office Collection: Alia Bhatt’s film has to earn this much to be a hit

huge budget

huge budget

According to the report, the production cost of the film is 150 crores. Apart from this, 15 crores have been spent in promotion and 15 crores due to postpone. That is, the total budget of the film has reached 180 crores. However, out of this, the makers have taken out a lot of budget by selling the rights.

110 crores before release

110 crores before release

The satellite rights of the film have been sold for 60 crores, digital rights for 30 crores and audio rights for 20 crores. However, the distributor (Pen India Limited) has bought the film for 90 crores.. So, the film will still have to collect at least 110-120 crores to be a box office hit.

most expensive actress centric film

most expensive actress centric film

Gangubai Kathiawadi can be included in the most expensive films of Bollywood. Especially talking about the most expensive actress-centric films, Gangubai’s name has also been associated with Padmavat, Manikarnika.

movie opening

movie opening

If trade is to be believed, if Gangubai releases on 3000 screens.. then the film can give an opening collection of 6 to 8 crores at the box office. Whereas the first weekend film can reach 25-26 crores.

Let us tell you, Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi was released on 3600 screens and Ranveer Singh starrer 83 on 3400 screens. Both the films had opened in double figures.

READ Also  Tom Cruise Land Helicopter: Tom Cruise helicopter lands in British Family Garden
-->
solo release

solo release

Talking about Hindi films, Gangubai Kathiawadi Solo is releasing. This film is coming directly after ‘Badhaai Do’, so it is likely to get viewers in both multiplex and single screen places. The film can get good occupancy in North India.

Ajay Devgan advantage

Ajay Devgan advantage

Ajay Devgan has a huge fan following of his own and there is no doubt that Gangubai Kathiawadi is also going to benefit from it. Ajay Devgan may be only for a few minutes in the film, but how powerful his character is going to be, its glimpse is shown in the trailer and also in the promo.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Apart from Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan, Vijay Raaz, Shantanu Maheshwari, Jim Sarbh and Seema Pahwa are also in important roles in the film.

Gangubai used to help girls who were in dire need of money by running her own kotha in Kamathipura area of ​​Mumbai. At the same time, Gangubai also fought for the rights of these girls. This film is based on his life.

#Gangubai #Kathiawadi #budget #box #office #Alia #Bhatts #film #cross #crore #superhit #Gangubai #Kathiawadi #Budget #Box #Office #Collection #Alia #Bhatts #film #earn #hit

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Shehnaaz Gill Shared Video On Instagram, Saying I Love You | Amidst reports of breakup, video of Shehnaaz Gill surfaced, expressed love

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment