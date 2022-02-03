gangubai kathiawadi clash with ajith kumar valimai alia bhatt sanjay leela bhansali movie box office report. gangubai kathiawadi clash with ajith kumar valimai alia bhatt sanjay leela bhansali movie box office

Superstar Ajith’s craze

Theran is directing Valimai. It is an all-out big cop thriller film starring three female leads. According to the report, Yami Gautam, Ileana D’Cruz and Huma Qureshi will be seen in this film. Along with the family drama, the audience will get to see tremendous drama in this film. Superstar Ajith’s craze on the audience is such that he is known by the name Thala. Viewers reach the cinema hall to see Ajith’s action and style.

Ajith’s films box office

Ajith is the most expensive actor of South film industry. If we see the box office of Ajith’s films, Yenai Arindaal was released in 2015. The budget of this film has been around 73 crores. Full of action and suspense, this film earned 100 crores.

ajith movies box office part 2

Ajith’s Veeram film released in the year 2014 was a family drama. The film with a budget of 45 crores earned close to 83 crores worldwide. Ajith’s film Billa 2, released in the year 2012, has a budget of 35 crores. The film earned close to 62 crores worldwide. The budget of Ajith’s film Mankatha released in the year 2011 has been 40 crores. The film earned close to 77 crores.

Box office of Sanjay Leela Bhansali films

If we look at the history of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film – Padmavat earned 585 crores. Bajirao Mastani did a business of close to 356 crores. With this, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been collecting crores continuously for the last three years in terms of earnings.

