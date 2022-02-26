Gangubai Kathiawadi Day 1 Box Office Collection | Gangubai Kathiawadi Opening Box Office Collection | Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office – Day 1 Collection

good opening

This is a good start for the film. It could be one of the highest grossing films of all time among women centric films. From this film, it can be assumed that Alia Bhatt is one of those Bollywood actresses who can give a good opening at the box office without any male star, only on her own.

Overseas Collection

As per the initial reports, the film is doing well in overseas also. Expect a good weekend especially in the US and UK. Let us tell you, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s previous films have shown tremendous performance in overseas.

first weekend

If trade pundits are to be believed, then the film can touch the figure of 37-40 crores by the first weekend, which will be considered a good start. After this the film will have a week to earn. Amitabh Bachchan starrer film ‘Jhund’ is going to be released on 4 March. Due to which there will be a lot of reduction in Gangubai’s screen.

huge budget

According to the report, the production cost of the film is 150 crores. Apart from this, 15 crores have been spent in promotion and 15 crores due to postpone. That is, the total budget of the film has reached 180 crores. However, out of this, the makers have taken out a lot of budget by selling the rights.

110 crores before release

The satellite rights of the film have been sold for 60 crores, digital rights for 30 crores and audio rights for 20 crores. However, the distributor (Pen India Limited) has bought the film for 90 crores. So, the film will still have to collect at least 110-120 crores to be a box office hit.

solo release

Talking about Hindi films, Gangubai Kathiawadi Solo has been released. This film has come directly after ‘Badhaai Do’, so it is getting viewers in both multiplex and single screen places. This weekend the film is likely to get good occupancy in North India.