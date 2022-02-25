Gangubai Kathiawadi Day 1 occupancy: Alia Bhatt’s film takes a good start at the box office, amid Valimai storm | Gangubai Kathiawadi DAY 1 Occupancy: Amidst the storm of Valimai, Alia Bhatt’s film takes a good opening
Gangubai Kathiawadi is a film made on a huge budget. So, the first weekend means a lot for the film. A good opening for the film would have been a double digit opening. But according to trend pundits, the film can give an opening collection of up to 7-9 crores. Which would mean that it will comfortably earn double digits on Saturday and Sunday.
Good performance is visible in these areas
According to Advance Report and Morning Occupancy, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film has shown an opening of 20-25 percent in Mumbai, 15-17 percent in Delhi, 8-9 percent in Ahmedabad.
first weekend
If trade pundits are to be believed, then the film can touch the figure of 37-40 crores by the first weekend, which will be considered a good start. After this the film will have a week to earn. Amitabh Bachchan starrer film ‘Jhund’ is going to be released on 4 March. Due to which there will be a lot of reduction in Gangubai’s screen.
huge budget
According to the report, the production cost of the film is 150 crores. Apart from this, 15 crores have been spent in promotion and 15 crores due to postpone. That is, the total budget of the film has reached 180 crores. However, out of this, the makers have taken out a lot of budget by selling the rights.
110 crores before release
The satellite rights of the film have been sold for 60 crores, digital rights for 30 crores and audio rights for 20 crores. However, the distributor (Pen India Limited) has bought the film for 90 crores. So, the film will still have to collect at least 110-120 crores to be a box office hit.
solo release
Talking about Hindi films, Gangubai Kathiawadi Solo has been released. This film has come directly after ‘Badhaai Do’, so it is likely to get viewers in both multiplex and single screen places. This weekend the film can get good occupancy in North India.
