Entertainment

Gangubai Kathiawadi Day 1 occupancy: Alia Bhatt’s film takes a good start at the box office, amid Valimai storm | Gangubai Kathiawadi DAY 1 Occupancy: Amidst the storm of Valimai, Alia Bhatt’s film takes a good opening

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Gangubai Kathiawadi Day 1 occupancy: Alia Bhatt’s film takes a good start at the box office, amid Valimai storm | Gangubai Kathiawadi DAY 1 Occupancy: Amidst the storm of Valimai, Alia Bhatt’s film takes a good opening
Written by admin
Gangubai Kathiawadi Day 1 occupancy: Alia Bhatt’s film takes a good start at the box office, amid Valimai storm | Gangubai Kathiawadi DAY 1 Occupancy: Amidst the storm of Valimai, Alia Bhatt’s film takes a good opening

Gangubai Kathiawadi Day 1 occupancy: Alia Bhatt’s film takes a good start at the box office, amid Valimai storm | Gangubai Kathiawadi DAY 1 Occupancy: Amidst the storm of Valimai, Alia Bhatt’s film takes a good opening

movie opening

movie opening

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a film made on a huge budget. So, the first weekend means a lot for the film. A good opening for the film would have been a double digit opening. But according to trend pundits, the film can give an opening collection of up to 7-9 crores. Which would mean that it will comfortably earn double digits on Saturday and Sunday.

Good performance is visible in these areas

Good performance is visible in these areas

According to Advance Report and Morning Occupancy, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film has shown an opening of 20-25 percent in Mumbai, 15-17 percent in Delhi, 8-9 percent in Ahmedabad.

first weekend

first weekend

If trade pundits are to be believed, then the film can touch the figure of 37-40 crores by the first weekend, which will be considered a good start. After this the film will have a week to earn. Amitabh Bachchan starrer film ‘Jhund’ is going to be released on 4 March. Due to which there will be a lot of reduction in Gangubai’s screen.

huge budget

huge budget

According to the report, the production cost of the film is 150 crores. Apart from this, 15 crores have been spent in promotion and 15 crores due to postpone. That is, the total budget of the film has reached 180 crores. However, out of this, the makers have taken out a lot of budget by selling the rights.

READ Also  Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Karan Johar’s Manager Being Summoned by Mumbai Police, Says ‘Saheb Ko Pareshani Na Ho’
-->
110 crores before release

110 crores before release

The satellite rights of the film have been sold for 60 crores, digital rights for 30 crores and audio rights for 20 crores. However, the distributor (Pen India Limited) has bought the film for 90 crores. So, the film will still have to collect at least 110-120 crores to be a box office hit.

solo release

solo release

Talking about Hindi films, Gangubai Kathiawadi Solo has been released. This film has come directly after ‘Badhaai Do’, so it is likely to get viewers in both multiplex and single screen places. This weekend the film can get good occupancy in North India.

#Gangubai #Kathiawadi #Day #occupancy #Alia #Bhatts #film #takes #good #start #box #office #Valimai #storm #Gangubai #Kathiawadi #DAY #Occupancy #storm #Valimai #Alia #Bhatts #film #takes #good #opening

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  The Mandalorian’s biggest mystery ties back to the Star Wars prequels

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment