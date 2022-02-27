Gangubai Kathiawadi day 2 saturday box office collection 26 february giant jump | Gangubai Kathiawadi box office: Alia Bhatt jumps on Day 2

good occupancy on saturday Gangubai Kathiawadi registered good occupancy on Saturday as compared to Friday. While the film registered an occupancy of 29 percent on Friday, the figure was even more spectacular on Saturday. The theaters recorded an occupancy of around 40 percent on Saturday. This figure is from when theaters in many cities are still open at 50 percent spectator capacity. caught since morning On Saturday, the audience got to see the fun of the weekend from the morning show itself. The morning show recorded an occupancy of 22 percent. This figure remained above 50 percent in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai. This was reflected in the night show on the opening day where the theater recorded 49 per cent occupancy on Friday night itself. stats improved on saturday The figures got better as the day progressed on Saturday. While 35 percent occupancy was registered during the day, by the end of the evening this figure reached 49 percent. This figure did not increase much in the night and stopped at 52 percent occupancy. But it is believed that on Sunday these figures will jump even faster. 3rd highest opening Alia Bhatt has created new records at the box office in terms of earnings. Alia Bhatt has given the third biggest opening after the Corona period after Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh's 83, where an attempt is being made to revive the theaters after the Corona period. At the same time, this thing becomes special because the only star of this film is Alia Bhatt.

Even Salman Khan left behind

With the opening of Gangubai Kathiawadi of 10.5 crores, Alia Bhatt also reduced the star power of Salman Khan. Salman Khan was seen in Mahesh Manjrekar’s film Last The Final Truth with Aayush Sharma. The film gave only 5 crore opening at the box office.

Didn’t expect two digits

At the same time, according to the trade corridors, two digit opening was not expected from Alia Bhatt. Gangubai had earned 2.5 crores from advance booking and it was believed that she would give an opening of up to 8 crores. If good word of mouth starts getting on Friday itself, then Alia can reach 9 – 9.5 crores as well. But Alia Bhatt surprised everyone with the earning of 10.5 crores.

Opponents are also praising

Alia Bhatt is all set to write a new history of success with Gangubai Kathiawadi and her opponents are also praising her for this. After the good opening report of the film, Kangana Ranaut was also seen praising him and called it an important milestone for cinema and theatre. Whereas a few days ago, Kangana had predicted that this film of 200 crores will be blown up and will not be able to earn any money.

Big budget film released on 3000 screens

This Sanjay Leela Bhansali film is made on a grand budget like every other of his films. The budget of Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was released on 3000 screens, is about 180 crores. Alia Bhatt has charged 20 crores for the film and the film needs to earn at least 200 crores to be a box office hit.