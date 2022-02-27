Entertainment

Gangubai Kathiawadi day 2 saturday box office collection 26 february giant jump | Gangubai Kathiawadi box office: Alia Bhatt jumps on Day 2

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Gangubai Kathiawadi day 2 saturday box office collection 26 february giant jump | Gangubai Kathiawadi box office: Alia Bhatt jumps on Day 2
Written by admin
Gangubai Kathiawadi day 2 saturday box office collection 26 february giant jump | Gangubai Kathiawadi box office: Alia Bhatt jumps on Day 2

Gangubai Kathiawadi day 2 saturday box office collection 26 february giant jump | Gangubai Kathiawadi box office: Alia Bhatt jumps on Day 2

good occupancy on saturday

good occupancy on saturday

Gangubai Kathiawadi registered good occupancy on Saturday as compared to Friday. While the film registered an occupancy of 29 percent on Friday, the figure was even more spectacular on Saturday. The theaters recorded an occupancy of around 40 percent on Saturday. This figure is from when theaters in many cities are still open at 50 percent spectator capacity.

caught since morning

caught since morning

On Saturday, the audience got to see the fun of the weekend from the morning show itself. The morning show recorded an occupancy of 22 percent. This figure remained above 50 percent in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai. This was reflected in the night show on the opening day where the theater recorded 49 per cent occupancy on Friday night itself.

stats improved on saturday

stats improved on saturday

The figures got better as the day progressed on Saturday. While 35 percent occupancy was registered during the day, by the end of the evening this figure reached 49 percent. This figure did not increase much in the night and stopped at 52 percent occupancy. But it is believed that on Sunday these figures will jump even faster.

3rd highest opening

3rd highest opening

Alia Bhatt has created new records at the box office in terms of earnings. Alia Bhatt has given the third biggest opening after the Corona period after Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh’s 83, where an attempt is being made to revive the theaters after the Corona period. At the same time, this thing becomes special because the only star of this film is Alia Bhatt.

READ Also  Did Kareena Kapoor say good or bad to Ameesha Patel The actress herself told the whole thing
-->
Even Salman Khan left behind

Even Salman Khan left behind

With the opening of Gangubai Kathiawadi of 10.5 crores, Alia Bhatt also reduced the star power of Salman Khan. Salman Khan was seen in Mahesh Manjrekar’s film Last The Final Truth with Aayush Sharma. The film gave only 5 crore opening at the box office.

Didn't expect two digits

Didn’t expect two digits

At the same time, according to the trade corridors, two digit opening was not expected from Alia Bhatt. Gangubai had earned 2.5 crores from advance booking and it was believed that she would give an opening of up to 8 crores. If good word of mouth starts getting on Friday itself, then Alia can reach 9 – 9.5 crores as well. But Alia Bhatt surprised everyone with the earning of 10.5 crores.

Opponents are also praising

Opponents are also praising

Alia Bhatt is all set to write a new history of success with Gangubai Kathiawadi and her opponents are also praising her for this. After the good opening report of the film, Kangana Ranaut was also seen praising him and called it an important milestone for cinema and theatre. Whereas a few days ago, Kangana had predicted that this film of 200 crores will be blown up and will not be able to earn any money.

Big budget film released on 3000 screens

Big budget film released on 3000 screens

This Sanjay Leela Bhansali film is made on a grand budget like every other of his films. The budget of Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was released on 3000 screens, is about 180 crores. Alia Bhatt has charged 20 crores for the film and the film needs to earn at least 200 crores to be a box office hit.

READ Also  Divya Agarwal on plans with Siddharth Shukla: Divya Agarwal says that she was expecting to meet Siddharth Shukla to hear better after Bigg Boss Oat.

#Gangubai #Kathiawadi #day #saturday #box #office #collection #february #giant #jump #Gangubai #Kathiawadi #box #office #Alia #Bhatt #jumps #Day

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment