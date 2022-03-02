Entertainment

Gangubai Kathiawadi Day 5, Tuesday Box Office Collection: Alia Bhatt’s film crosses 50 crore mark in 5 days | Gangubai Kathiawadi box office crosses 50 crores in 5 days

2 days ago
Add Comment
by admin
Gangubai Kathiawadi Day 5, Tuesday Box Office Collection: Alia Bhatt’s film crosses 50 crore mark in 5 days | Gangubai Kathiawadi box office crosses 50 crores in 5 days
Written by admin
Gangubai Kathiawadi Day 5, Tuesday Box Office Collection: Alia Bhatt’s film crosses 50 crore mark in 5 days | Gangubai Kathiawadi box office crosses 50 crores in 5 days

Gangubai Kathiawadi Day 5, Tuesday Box Office Collection: Alia Bhatt’s film crosses 50 crore mark in 5 days | Gangubai Kathiawadi box office crosses 50 crores in 5 days

100 crore cross

100 crore cross

If trade pundits are to be believed, Gangubai Kathiawadi will comfortably be a 100 crore club. However, the budget of the film is so high that it has a long way to go to make it into the ‘hit’ category.

Overseas Collection

Overseas Collection

In its opening weekend, the film has done a business of $ 2.75 million in the overseas market .. i.e. around 20.75 crores in total. At the same time, the collection of five days is believed to be up to 25 crores.

clash with south movies

clash with south movies

Big films have been released this week in the South as well, so those regions are having a slight impact on Gangubai’s earnings. But the film is flying the flag of success in North India.

huge budget

huge budget

According to the report, the production cost of the film is 150 crores. Apart from this, 15 crores have been spent in promotion and 15 crores due to postpone. That is, the total budget of the film has reached 180 crores. However, out of this, the makers have taken out a lot of budget by selling the rights.

110 crores before release

110 crores before release

The satellite rights of the film have been sold for 60 crores, digital rights for 30 crores and audio rights for 20 crores. However, the distributor (Pen India Limited) has bought the film for 90 crores.. So, the film will still have to collect at least 110-120 crores to be a box office hit.

READ Also  When Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif badly ignored each other after their breakup
-->
Alia Bhatt top movies

Alia Bhatt top movies

Know here the top list of Alia Bhatt’s highest-grossing films-

Gully Boy – 139.38 crores
Raazi – 123.17 crores
Badrinath Ki Dulhania – 116.60 crores
2 States- 104 Crore
Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania – 78 crores

#Gangubai #Kathiawadi #Day #Tuesday #Box #Office #Collection #Alia #Bhatts #film #crosses #crore #mark #days #Gangubai #Kathiawadi #box #office #crosses #crores #days

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega Actor Kanika Mann Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment