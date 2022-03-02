Gangubai Kathiawadi Day 5, Tuesday Box Office Collection: Alia Bhatt’s film crosses 50 crore mark in 5 days | Gangubai Kathiawadi box office crosses 50 crores in 5 days

100 crore cross

If trade pundits are to be believed, Gangubai Kathiawadi will comfortably be a 100 crore club. However, the budget of the film is so high that it has a long way to go to make it into the ‘hit’ category.

Overseas Collection

In its opening weekend, the film has done a business of $ 2.75 million in the overseas market .. i.e. around 20.75 crores in total. At the same time, the collection of five days is believed to be up to 25 crores.

clash with south movies

Big films have been released this week in the South as well, so those regions are having a slight impact on Gangubai’s earnings. But the film is flying the flag of success in North India.

huge budget

According to the report, the production cost of the film is 150 crores. Apart from this, 15 crores have been spent in promotion and 15 crores due to postpone. That is, the total budget of the film has reached 180 crores. However, out of this, the makers have taken out a lot of budget by selling the rights.

110 crores before release

The satellite rights of the film have been sold for 60 crores, digital rights for 30 crores and audio rights for 20 crores. However, the distributor (Pen India Limited) has bought the film for 90 crores.. So, the film will still have to collect at least 110-120 crores to be a box office hit.

