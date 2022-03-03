Gangubai Kathiawadi Day 6 Box Office Collection: Alia Bhatt’s film going strong, crosses 60 crore on Wednesday | Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office, Know 6 Days Collection

Valimai had a clash

South’s film Valimai, which was released a day before Gangubai Kathiawadi, has crossed the 122 crore mark at the box office in a week. The film has earned 100 crores only in Tamil Nadu. While the worldwide collection of the film has reached 165 crores.

Worldwide Collection

At the same time, the worldwide collection of Gangubai Kathiawadi has been around 90 crores. The film has so far earned around 25 crores in overseas. The film is doing well especially in the US, UK and New Zealand.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund ready for release

This Friday, Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Jhund’ is releasing in theaters, with its arrival obviously Gangubai will be affected at the box office. According to the reports, the film will be released on up to 1500 screens.

100 crore cross

If trade pundits are to be believed, Gangubai Kathiawadi will comfortably be a 100 crore club. However, the budget of the film is so high that it has a long way to go to make it into the ‘hit’ category.

huge budget

According to the report, the production cost of the film is 150 crores. Apart from this, 15 crores have been spent in promotion and 15 crores due to postpone. That is, the total budget of the film has reached 180 crores. However, out of this, the makers have taken out a lot of budget by selling the rights.

