Gangubai Kathiawadi First Week Box Office Collection, Stays strong, Alia Bhatt’s 4th biggest week one | Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Report, Know First Week’s Total Collection

Alia’s top 5 movies

Top 5 films of Alia Bhatt that made the highest first week at the box office-

Gully Boy-100.30 Crore

Badrinath Ki Dulhania – 73.66 crores

Kalank – 76.50 crores

Gangubai Kathiawadi – 68 crores (approx)

2 States – 60.73 crores

Top 5 movies of Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Top 5 highest grossing films of Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the first week-

Padmavat – 150.50 crores

Bajirao Mastani – 86.15 crores

Ram Leela – 82 crores

Gangubai Kathiawadi – 68.53 crores

Guzaarish – 21.54 crores

women centric movies

Talking about women-centric films, this is the second highest first week release ever after Kangana Ranaut starrer Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Tanu Weds Manu Returns had earned 69 crores in the first week.

Valimai had a clash

South’s film Valimai, which was released a day before Gangubai Kathiawadi, has crossed the 122 crore mark at the box office in a week. The film has earned 100 crores only in Tamil Nadu. While the worldwide collection of the film has reached 165 crores.

100 crore cross

If trade pundits are to be believed, Gangubai Kathiawadi will comfortably be a 100 crore club. However, the budget of the film is so high that it has a long way to go to make it into the ‘hit’ category.

huge budget

According to the report, the production cost of the film is 150 crores. Apart from this, 15 crores have been spent in promotion and 15 crores due to postpone. That is, the total budget of the film has reached 180 crores. However, out of this, the makers have taken out a lot of budget by selling the rights.