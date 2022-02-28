Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie Download, Gangubai Kathiawadi Full Movie Download. Gangubai Kathiawadi Full Movie Download (2022) 480p 720p 1080p, Gangubai Kathiawadi Full Movie free Download, Gangubai Kathiawadi 2022 Hindi Movie 720p pDVDRip Dual Audio Hindi English 480p In 400MB 720p In 1GB 1080p In 2.6GB Hindi Dubbed Full Movie Gdrive Links. This Is Dual Audio Movie Based On Biography, Drama, Musical. Click On The Below To Proceed.
Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie is an upcoming Indian Hindi language comedy drama film. The movie release date is 25 February 2022. directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film starring Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Ajay Devgn in the lead cast in this movie.
Gangubai Kathiawadi: Release Date, Trailer, Songs, Cast
- Release Date 25 February 2022
- Language Hindi
- Genre Biography, Crime, Drama
- Cast Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Ajay Devgn(Cameo)
- Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Writer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Utkarshini Vashishtha
- Cinematography Sudeep Chatterjee
- Music Score: Sanchit Balhara Ankit Balhara; Songs: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Jayantilal Gada
- Production Bhansali Productions, Pen Studios
- Certificate U/A
About Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie (2022)
Gangubai Kathiawad is a biographical crime drama loosely based on the life of a real sex worker mentioned in the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by S. Hussain Zaidi. The film revolves around Ganga (Alia Bhatt), a young maiden who was sold into prostitution by her suitor. As the plot thickens, she becomes a prominent figure in the underworld and a celebrated madam of her brother in Maharashtra’s Kamathipua red-light district.
Gangubai Kathiawadi Star Cast
- Alia Bhatt
- Shantanu Maheshwari
- Vijay Raaz
- Seema Pahwa
- Ajay Devgn(Cameo)
Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie Trailer
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Gangubai Kathiawadi” teaser is all about pleasant visuals, dramatic background music and gutsy performance by Alia Bhatt. Take a look at the official teaser of the Gangubai Kathiawadi movie featuring Alia Bhatt below.
Gangubai Kathiawadi Photos
