Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022) full Movie Download in Dual Audio 720p

Gangubai Kathiawadi 2022 Review Dual Audio (480p,720p,1080p)
Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie Details
|Movie
|Gangubai Kathiawadi
|Release platform
|Theatrically
|Directed by
|Sanjay Leela Bhansali
|Produced by
|Jayantilal Gada
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
|Starring
|Alia Bhatt
|Cinematography
|Sudeep Chatterjee
|Language
|Hindi
|Country of origin
|India
|Release date
|25 February 2022
Gangubai Kathiawadi Movies Info:
Movie Name: Gangubai Kathiawadi
Released Year : 2022
Size: 400MB || 1.2GB || 2.5GB || 4.79GB
Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022) Movie Dual Audio (Hindi-English) 720p & 480p & 1080p. This is a Hindi Movie and is available in 720p & 480p qualities.
Gangubai Kathiawadi Information
- Release Date: 25 February 2022 (India)
- Directed by-Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Writing Credits-Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prakash Kapadia, Utkarshini Vashishtha, Utkarshini Vashishtha
- Produced by-Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Jayantilal Gada, Arvinder Gill, Pratik Rawal, Vikram Yadav
- Music by-Ankit Balhara, Sanchit Balhara, Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Cinematography by-Sudeep Chatterjee
- Film Editing by-Rajesh Pandey
- Casting By-Shruti Mahajan
- Production Design by-Subrata Chakraborty, Amit Ray
- Art Direction by-Pallab Chanda
- Costume Design by-Sheetal Sharma
- Makeup Department-Madhu Singh, Preetisheel Singh, Franco Vallelonga, Baldev Varma, Radhika Yadav
- Production Management-Divyam Agarwal, Shravan Jakkula
- Second Unit Director or Assistant Director-Musheer Khan, Samir Nerkar, Amogh Shet, Anisha Shetty, Amit Tyagi
- Art Department-Palak Sharma
- Sound Department-Tony Babu, Jyoti Chetia, Sanal George, Sairaj Patil, Vipul Pol, Aravind Vijayakumar, Souchandra Witkar
- Special Effects by-Hitesh Patel, Babu Tyagi
- Visual Effects by-Midhun Mathews, Raj Mittal, Hitesh Patel, Akhilesh k Sharma
- Camera and Electrical Department-Rafique Ahmed, Gautam Chaudhary, Abodh Gupta, Oommen Jacob, Shahbaz Muzammil, Biswanath Pattanaik, Sagar Sawarkar, Prashant Verma
- Casting Department-Shubham Bairagi, Sunny Choudhary, Rk Prajapati, Usama Zaheer
- Costume and Wardrobe Department-Kratika Mehrotra, Manila Pradhan
- Editorial Department-Sajith Rajendran
- Music Department-AbhishekSanjayKothari, Divyam Agarwal, Abhishek Ghatak, Shravan Jakkula, Srikant Krishna, Claude Lumley, Samarth Srinivasan, Jackie Vanjari
- Script and Continuity Department-Doyel Hargunaney
- Additional Crew-Mayank Badhwar, Vasudevan Kothandath, Jayesh Shikarkhane, Bhavyanshu Singh.
Storyline
Today through this post you are going to be well acquainted with Gangubai Kathiawadi you should also know the story of the Gangubai Kathiawadi movie. Everyone in the world is desperate to know the full story of Gangubai Kathiawadi. So I want to tell you that you will understand the full story of Gangubai Kathiawadi only after watching the movie. A woman becomes a powerful underworld figure.
Where to see Gangubai Kathiawadi?
Top Cast Of Gangubai Kathiawadi
|Actor
|Role in Pawankhind Movie
|Alia Bhatt
|as Gangubai Kathiawadi
|Abhinay Raj Singh
|as Gangubai Kathiawadi Brother
|Ajay Devgn
|as Karim Lala
|Indira Tiwari
|Not Known
|Vijay Raaz
|Not Known
|Varun Akki
|as Mushtaq
|Backagaindancer
|as Sunny
|Mamta Bajaj
|as Panelist
|Sunil Beniwal
|as Namit
|Seema Bhargava
|Not Known
|Abhirami Bose
|Not Known
|Florian Dibra
|as Kevin
|Shah Emtiaj
|as Rana(credit only)
|Emraan Hashmi
|Not Known
|Pallavi Jadhao
|Not Known
|Anmol Kajani
|as Birju
|Faiz Khan
|as Liyaqat
|Tareeq Ahmed Khan
|as Rehman
Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022) English Dubbed Official Trailer 720p HDRip
Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie Information
Year: 2022
Country- India
Language: Hindi
Quality: 480p, 720p, 1080p
Format: AVI, MKV, MP
Gangubai Kathiawadi Story review
Screenshot: Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie Trailer
Screenshot Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie Trailer
