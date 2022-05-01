Gangubai Kathiawadi HDRip Movie Download 480p, 720p, 1080p Free Download
Gangubai Kathiawadi HDRip Movie Download 480p, 720p, 1080p Free Download, Gangubai Kathiawadi 2022 Film Cast, Story, Real Name, Wiki, Release Date & More, Gangubai Kathiawadi Hindi Movie Download, Gangubai Kathiawadi release date, Gangubai Kathiawadi cast, Gangubai Kathiawadi full movie download, Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie Download, Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer, Gangubai Kathiawadi songs, Gangubai Kathiawadi cast, Gangubai Kathiawadi total collection.
Gangubai Kathiawadi HDRip Movie Download 480p, 720p, 1080p Free Download
Download Gangubai Kathiawadi is a 2022 Indian Hindi-language biography crime drama history film written and directed by Kabir Khan. It stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Tahir Raj Bhasin in the lead roles. The film is made under the banner of A Havish Production and Pen Studios.
Gangubai Kathiawadi Movies Info:
Full Name: Gangubai Kathiawadi 2022
Released Year : 25 February 2022
Size: 400MB || 1.2GB || 2.5GB || 4.79GB
Quality: 480p || 720p || 1080p
Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022) Movie Dual Audio (Hindi-English) 720p & 480p & 1080p. This is a Hindi Movie and is available in 720p & 480p qualities.
Gangubai Kathiawadi Information?
- Release date: 25 February 2022 (India)
- Directed by-Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Writing Credits-Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prakash Kapadia, Mitakshara Kumar, Utkarshini Vashishtha
- Produced by-Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Jayantilal Gada, Arvinder Gill, Jaspinder Kang, Pratik Rawal, Vikram Yadav
- Music by-Ankit Balhara, Sanchit Balhara, Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Cinematography by-Sudeep Chatterjee
- Film Editing by-Rajesh Pandey
- Production Design by-Subrata Chakraborty, Amit Ray
- Costume Design by-Sheetal Sharma
- Makeup Department-Madhu Singh, Preetisheel Singh, Franco Vallelonga, Baldev Varma, Radhika Yadav
- Production Management-Divyam Agarwal, Shravan Jakkula, Amit Tyagi
- Second Unit Director or Assistant Director-Musheer Khan, Samir Nerkar, Amogh Shet, Anisha Shetty, Amit Tyagi
- Sound Department-Tony Babu, Debajit Changmai, Jyoti Chetia, Sanal George, Rahul Jadhav, Aditya Karandikar, Amal a Kumar, Shijil p Nair, Harish Nath, Sairaj Patil, Vipul Pol, Amit Saxena, Karan Arjun Singh, Aravind Vijayakumar, Souchandra Witkar
- Special Effects by-Hitesh Patel, Babu Tyagi
- Visual Effects by-Kondlekar Akshay, Swapnil Andraskar, Biraja Kinkar Barik, Sahil Belose, Justin Casey, Justin Mohit Casey, Rohit Dhale, Aneel Laxman Ganji, Avinash Gharule, Sanjeev Kandulna, Madan Kasar, Chetan Kore, Raju Mahato, Neel Makhwana, Midhun Mathews, Vyom Mehta, Raj Mittal, Neelmakwana-63042, Bhavya Paleja, Hitesh Patel, Charchit Porwal, Paras Paresh Shah, Akhilesh k Sharma, Dinesh Sohanlal Shrivastav, Ashutosh Surawshi, Advait Tambe, Gaurav Chatterjee
- Stunts-N/A
- Camera and Electrical Department-Rafique Ahmed, Gautam Chaudhary, Debasis Dutta, Abodh Gupta, Oommen Jacob, Ankit Sharma Laddi, Nivid Mandava, Huentsang Mohapatra, Shahbaz Muzammil, Biswanath Pattanaik, Saurav Prateek Sanyal, Sagar Sawarkar, Sandeep Shetty, Shyam N. Shukla, Prashant Verma
- Additional Crew-Mayank Badhwar, Vasudevan Kothandath, Sunny Malik, Dorin Mehta, Vamsi Shekar, Jayesh Shikarkhane, Bhavyanshu Singh
Storyline
Today through this post you are going to be well acquainted with Gangubai Kathiawadi movie and you should also know the story of Gangubai Kathiawadi movie. Everyone in the world is desperate to know the full story of Gangubai Kathiawadi. So I want to tell you that you will understand the full story of Gangubai Kathiawadi movie only after watching the movie.
Gangubai Kathiawadi revolves around the fight against injustice and misuse of power. From police and politicians to industrialists and a common man, the film will explore corruption in all spheres.
I will try to inform you about new upcoming movie as soon as possible, so stay tuned to Filmyzap.com. You will be notified immediately when the film is released in your language. Then you can download it.
In this post I am going to tell you about Gangubai Kathiawadi movie. Today through this post you will also get information about the characters participating in Gangubai Kathiawadi movie. I hope you guys have got good information about Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Where to see Gangubai Kathiawadi?
I am going to tell you where you can watch Gangubai Kathiawadi HDrip Movie online. Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie will release on the big screen on 25 February. No information has been received yet to watch Gangubai Kathiawadi online, you will be informed as soon as the information is received. And stay tuned to Filmyzap.com to get information about upcoming movies. So that you can also get information about upcoming movies.
Top Cast of Gangubai Kathiawadi?
- Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev
- Deepika Padukone as Romi Dev
- Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar
- Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth
- Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath
- Pankaj Tripathi as PR. Man Singh
- Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil
- Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma
- Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal
- Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny
- Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu
- Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani
- Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad
- Addinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar
- Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri
- R. Badree as Sunil Valson
- Boman Irani as Farokh Engineer
Also check: K G F Chapter 2 Kannada Full Movie Download
Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie Information
Year: 2022
Country- India
Language: Hindi
Quality: 480p, 720p, 1080p
Format: AVI, MKV, MP4
Gangubai Kathiawadi Official Trailer
Here you can watch Gangubai Kathiawadi Full Movie Download Movierulz‘s Trailer online.
People search the following sites in Google for Free Movie downloads
9kMovies,Khatrimazafull, aFilmywap, iBomma, DVDVilla, FilmyZilla, FilmyWap, Filmymeet, Isaiminiya , WorldFree4u, BollyVerse , MovieVerse, Gomovies, FilmyGod, Divyanet , 123movies, Extramovies, Filmyhit, 7starhd, Teluguwap, Kuttymovies, Gomovies, Pagalworld, Moviesda, Djpunjab, Todaypk, 9xmoviesk, Tamilyogi, 123movies, Isaimini, Movierulz, Tamilrockers.
Gangubai Kathiawadi full Movie Download 9xMovies
Many people are fond of watching movies. That’s why people start searching in many ways to download movies on the internet. And at the present time there are many such websites on Google, which provide movies to the people for free. That’s why many people search Gangubai Kathiawadi full Movie Download 9xMovies on the internet to watch movies.
Gangubai Kathiawadi full Movie Download Tamilrockers
Many people are fond of watching movies. That’s why people start searching in many ways to download movies on the internet. And at the present time there are many such websites on Google, which provide movies to the people for free. That’s why many people search Gangubai Kathiawadi full Movie Download Tamilrockers on the internet to Movies.
Gangubai Kathiawadi full Movie Download FilmyWap
Many people are fond of watching movies. That’s why people start searching in many ways to download movies on the internet. And at the present time there are many such websites on Google, which provide movies to the people for free. That’s why many people search Gangubai Kathiawadi full Movie Download FilmyWap on the internet to Movies.
Gangubai Kathiawadi full Movie Download FilmyZilla
Many people are fond of watching movies. That’s why people start searching in many ways to download movies on the internet. And at the present time there are many such websites on Google, which provide movies to the people for free. That’s why many people search Gangubai Kathiawadi full Movie Download FilmyZilla on the internet to Movie.
Through the website Filmyzap.com, you are informed that – only the review of this Movie and series is being given through this post. You cannot download movies through this website. This is not a Movie and series downloading website.
People also search for Gangubai Kathiawadi Full Movie How To Download in Google:
- Gangubai Kathiawadi Full Movie Download Filmyzilla
- Gangubai Kathiawadi Hd Movie Download Filmymeet
- Gangubai Kathiawadi 2022 Movie Free Download 9kmovies
- Gangubai Kathiawadi Hindi Dubbed Download Mp4Moviez
- Watch Online Gangubai Kathiawadi Full Movie Tamilmv
- Gangubai Kathiawadi Full Movie Free Download Worldfree4u
Thanks for Visiting gadgetclock.com.Com. Follow us for more updates.
Disclaimer:
Finally, I would like to say you not to use the illegal movie downloading site to download movies because the movie production house gives so much effort and investment to produce a movie. So, there no make sense to destroy the film by watching the pirated one. Watch the film on your near theatre hole.
Disclaimer: we remember you according to Indian law, piracy is a crime and we never support this. In this blog post, I’m only tried to share some information related to the illegal pirated content so that the readers can learn and understand. We do not promote piracy or any online illegal activities that violate any law.
#Gangubai #Kathiawadi #HDRip #Movie #Download #480p #720p #1080p #Free #Download
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.