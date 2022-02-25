Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie Review: Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn starrer Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film suffers from weak writing |

Story

Born in an affluent family of Kathiawar, Ganga Harjivandas (Alia Bhatt) dreamed of becoming a film actress. She was in love with a man named Ramnik Lal, who lured her to become a heroine at the age of 16 and brought her to Mumbai and sold her in a brothel in Kamathipura for a thousand rupees. Ganga’s life turned completely in one night. She became Gangu from Ganga. When she realized that she had fallen into such a gorge, from where it was no longer possible to get out, she accepted her fate. She definitely went into prostitution but she did not lack confidence. On the strength of her self-confidence, helpful nature and famous don Rahim Lala (Ajay Devgan), she won the election of that area and soon became Gangubai from Gangu. She fought for the rights of girls pushed into prostitution, advocating for their equal rights. Gangubai had even met the Prime Minister of that time regarding the issue of legalizing prostitution in the country. Through which paths did he travel from Ganga to become Gangubai.. The entire film revolves around this.

directing

It is quite average in terms of direction, if we keep it apart from the previous films of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film is good in parts, but not effective. The director tries to tie you up with a good climax, but the film on a subject like prostitution and a strong woman like Gangubai leaves you with no thought at the end.

There is no doubt that this film will give you the best glimpse of Gangubai’s life. But it was the writer-director’s job to piece together the events of his life, where the film disappoints. Here the scenes pass cut to cut. As long as you try to bind to one scene, another scene ensues. Apart from Gangubai, all the other characters seem to be very light. Barring a few scenes, the dialogues of the film also do not show strength.

acting

Alia Bhatt has done a great job as Gangubai Kathiawadi, especially the pain on her face in the emotional scenes grabs your attention. Alia has worked hard for this role and she is visible on screen. Her voice and style have been given a heaviness in the social service part, which she has played well. But still it cannot be termed as Alia’s best performance. Shantanu Maheshwari is well suited for his character. Ajay Devgan impresses in the character of Rahim Lala, but he has only a few scenes. If seen, except Gangubai, all the other characters in the film suffer from weak writing. Vijay Raj makes a loud entry in the role of Raziabai, but there is nothing special for him in the story.

technical side

Gangubai Kathiawadi looks average on the technical side as well. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films are known for their lavish sets, wide shots, smallest detailing. This film also attracts in production designing. Most of the film passes in Kamathipura itself, so the focus has also been on the streets and roads there. Cinematographer Sudip Chatterjee tries to establish Kamathipura like a character. He has been successful to some extent, but in this two and a half hour long film, many scenes are repeated. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has taken over the editing of the film, and here he disappoints.

