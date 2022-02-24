Gangubai Kathiawadi review from Berlin hails Alia Bhatt as superstar and Bhansali as magician | Gangubai Kathiawadi Review from Berlin

An important film for the Indian film industry Written by Lida Bach To successfully bring a positive story to the screen, despite a character named Gangubai doing the sex trade, is a huge step forward for the Indian film industry where the subject is still uncomfortable. Salt on the tongue for cinema lovers Firstpost wrote – Gangubai is the film stuck in the pandemic which deserved so much wait and after such a long wait is like salt on the tongue for every cinema lover who has been deprived of films. Wrapped in grey, dark colours, this white film may stand on a splendid set but this set makes you believe in the world that Bhansali has created. a very honest effort Letterbox wrote – The most important thing about this film is that this film is a very honest attempt to narrate a simple story in a grand way and this effort touches you. It is very difficult to get such stories put together in such a grand thread on such a huge budget. A stellar cast, makes this endeavor even more successful. Gangubai breaking the image of sex worker Leida Bach writes – In this film, Gangubai’s image of a fearless and brave hero is in stark contrast to the image of a sex worker who is often seen in cinema as something or a poor victim. At the same time, getting into politics for one’s rights in the midst of social pressure and getting them legal justice while raising their voice against the harassment of sex workers, makes the message of this film very urgent with the entertainment of cinema. READ Also Ranbir Kapoor’s Old Video With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Rishi Kapoor at Music Launch of Aa Ab Laut Chalen Goes Viral- Watch --> -->

Gangubai is a goon woman

Another viewer who saw the film wrote – I don’t have a very close relationship with Indian films but at the moment I am completely thrilled. Does it sound too filmy? Maybe it will. But does it maintain the level of entertainment? Absolutely. I was a little worried about the length of this film but I didn’t know how the film ended. The eyes get lost in the glare of Bhansali’s world and the mind starts thinking about this very important issue. Gangubai is a goon woman but what a woman. Hope Alia Bhatt becomes a superstar after this film. The way she walks on screen with a helplessness and despair in her eyes despite being strong and determined, it was a wonderful experience to watch.

Bhansali, you are a magician

Style Byami wrote – It is said that the color white is the most unique because it contains all the colors of the rainbow. Even in Gangubai Kathiawadi, I could see all the colors of emotion, celebration, honesty, benevolence, responsibility, favor and love. Salute to you Alia Bhatt for portraying this wonderful character in such a wonderful way. Ever since I saw Ganga becoming Gangu, I started crying. I laughed and cried sometimes throughout the film. There are no words. Bhansali, you are a magician.

A great experience watching Dholida

Another viewer wrote – The dialogues of this film are very serious which will connect you with Alia’s pain and also with her smile. I really liked that this film is divided into different parts of life so that the pace of the film is maintained and Alia’s character also gets a chance to connect with you at her own pace. Watching Dholida on screen was a wonderful experience.

