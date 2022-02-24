Entertainment

Gangubai Kathiawadi review from Berlin hails Alia Bhatt as superstar and Bhansali as magician | Gangubai Kathiawadi Review from Berlin

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Gangubai Kathiawadi review from Berlin hails Alia Bhatt as superstar and Bhansali as magician | Gangubai Kathiawadi Review from Berlin
Written by admin
Gangubai Kathiawadi review from Berlin hails Alia Bhatt as superstar and Bhansali as magician | Gangubai Kathiawadi Review from Berlin

Gangubai Kathiawadi review from Berlin hails Alia Bhatt as superstar and Bhansali as magician | Gangubai Kathiawadi Review from Berlin

An important film for the Indian film industry

An important film for the Indian film industry

Written by Lida Bach To successfully bring a positive story to the screen, despite a character named Gangubai doing the sex trade, is a huge step forward for the Indian film industry where the subject is still uncomfortable.

Salt on the tongue for cinema lovers

Salt on the tongue for cinema lovers

Firstpost wrote – Gangubai is the film stuck in the pandemic which deserved so much wait and after such a long wait is like salt on the tongue for every cinema lover who has been deprived of films. Wrapped in grey, dark colours, this white film may stand on a splendid set but this set makes you believe in the world that Bhansali has created.

a very honest effort

a very honest effort

Letterbox wrote – The most important thing about this film is that this film is a very honest attempt to narrate a simple story in a grand way and this effort touches you. It is very difficult to get such stories put together in such a grand thread on such a huge budget. A stellar cast, makes this endeavor even more successful.

Gangubai breaking the image of sex worker

Gangubai breaking the image of sex worker

Leida Bach writes – In this film, Gangubai’s image of a fearless and brave hero is in stark contrast to the image of a sex worker who is often seen in cinema as something or a poor victim. At the same time, getting into politics for one’s rights in the midst of social pressure and getting them legal justice while raising their voice against the harassment of sex workers, makes the message of this film very urgent with the entertainment of cinema.

READ Also  Ranbir Kapoor’s Old Video With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Rishi Kapoor at Music Launch of Aa Ab Laut Chalen Goes Viral- Watch
-->
Gangubai is a goon woman

Gangubai is a goon woman

Another viewer who saw the film wrote – I don’t have a very close relationship with Indian films but at the moment I am completely thrilled. Does it sound too filmy? Maybe it will. But does it maintain the level of entertainment? Absolutely. I was a little worried about the length of this film but I didn’t know how the film ended. The eyes get lost in the glare of Bhansali’s world and the mind starts thinking about this very important issue. Gangubai is a goon woman but what a woman. Hope Alia Bhatt becomes a superstar after this film. The way she walks on screen with a helplessness and despair in her eyes despite being strong and determined, it was a wonderful experience to watch.

Bhansali, you are a magician

Bhansali, you are a magician

Style Byami wrote – It is said that the color white is the most unique because it contains all the colors of the rainbow. Even in Gangubai Kathiawadi, I could see all the colors of emotion, celebration, honesty, benevolence, responsibility, favor and love. Salute to you Alia Bhatt for portraying this wonderful character in such a wonderful way. Ever since I saw Ganga becoming Gangu, I started crying. I laughed and cried sometimes throughout the film. There are no words. Bhansali, you are a magician.

A great experience watching Dholida

A great experience watching Dholida

Another viewer wrote – The dialogues of this film are very serious which will connect you with Alia’s pain and also with her smile. I really liked that this film is divided into different parts of life so that the pace of the film is maintained and Alia’s character also gets a chance to connect with you at her own pace. Watching Dholida on screen was a wonderful experience.

READ Also  Suhana Khan's appearance: Shah Rukh's daughter in Aryan Khan drug case
-->
Alia's perfection is visible on screen

Alia’s perfection is visible on screen

Alia has put everything at stake in this film. All the hard work, all the art and made it the best film of my career. No flaw is visible from anywhere and this perfection is visible on the screen. I have become a fan of the way Alia has given perfect dialogue delivery for her character while working on her voice and voice.

Congratulations on successful film

Congratulations on successful film

Srinivas wrote – Alia you were amazing in this film. The way you have crafted your character so convincingly in very few words was commendable. You will be able to talk to everyone through your character. Many congratulations to the entire team of Gangubai Kathiawadi.

#Gangubai #Kathiawadi #review #Berlin #hails #Alia #Bhatt #superstar #Bhansali #magician #Gangubai #Kathiawadi #Review #Berlin

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Pooja Batra in Complete Shock as Husband Nawab Shah's brother-in-law Passes Away: Too Young to Go

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment