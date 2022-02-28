Gangubai Kathiawadi Weekend Box Office Collection | Gangubai Kathiawadi Day 3, Sunday Box Office Collection | Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Weekend Collection

earning in overseas

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Overseas is also doing well. The film has done well in Australia, US, UK, New Zealand and Canada. In Australia, the film has earned around 1.40 crores in three days and 2.25 crores in the US.

great first week

Currently, Gangubai Kathiawadi is expected to do business of up to 65 crores in the first week. However, further speculations can be made only by seeing Monday’s earnings. Big films have been released this week in the South, so there is little impact on Gangubai’s earnings in those regions.

huge budget

According to the report, the production cost of the film is 150 crores. Apart from this, 15 crores have been spent in promotion and 15 crores due to postpone. That is, the total budget of the film has reached 180 crores. However, out of this, the makers have taken out a lot of budget by selling the rights.

110 crores before release

The satellite rights of the film have been sold for 60 crores, digital rights for 30 crores and audio rights for 20 crores. However, the distributor (Pen India Limited) has bought the film for 90 crores. So, the film will still have to collect at least 110-120 crores to be a box office hit.

Alia Bhatt’s top 6 films included

It is included in Alia Bhatt’s top 6 films in giving the biggest opening. It is important to see that all the other films are releases before the Kovid period.

Kalank – 21.60 crores

Gully Boy – 19.40 crores

Fantastic – 13.10 crores

2 States- 12.24 Crore

Badrinath Ki Dulhania – 12.25 crores

Gangubai Kathiawadi – 10.50 crores

solo release

Talking about Hindi films, Gangubai Kathiawadi Solo has been released. This film has come directly after ‘Badhaai Do’, so it is getting viewers in both multiplex and single screen places. Now on March 4, Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund is going to release. So, Gangubai has 5 days to earn solo.