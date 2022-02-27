Gangubai Kathiawadi Worldwide Box Office: Alia Bhatt Sanjay Leela Bhansali film huge | Gangubai Kathiawadi Worldwide Box Office

good money on sunday

It is believed that even on Sunday, Gangubai will earn very well in India. The film has earned 24 crores in two days and considering the good occupancy on the weekend, it is believed that Gangubai Kathiawadi will earn more than 40 crores on the weekend.

Bhansali’s lowest earning

However, it will be Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s shortest opening in terms of earnings in the last few years. But if we look at her entire career, Gangubai’s upcoming weekend will cross the lifetime collection of many Sanjay Leela Bhansali films. However, if the earnings of those films are calculated according to today’s times, then Gangubai looks far behind.

Alia’s record not broken

At the same time, Alia Bhatt along with Gangubai could not break her opening record. His biggest opening has been Kalank which had an opening of 21 crores at the box office. But interestingly, Kalank has been the biggest flop of Alia Bhatt’s career after Shaandaar.

female centric film

If we talk about women-centric film, Gangubai has given good openings from both Alia Bhatt’s films Raazi and Dear Zindagi. While Raazi gave an opening of only 7 crores, Dear Zindagi gave an opening of 8 crores. Both these films were successful at the box office.

180 crore budget

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a grand film made on a budget of 180 crores. However, no one has confirmed the budget of the film as of now. Somewhere the budget of the film is being told as 120 crores. But at present, if the budget of the film is considered to be 180 crores, then the film will have to earn at least 200 crores at the box office to prove to be a hit.

