Gangwar in Delhi: Latest news update on Gangwar in Delhi: Top goons in Delhi: Tihar Jail on high alert, Goons in Tihar Jail

Highlights Tihar’s prison administration received intelligence input, monitored and tightened

The movement of other prisoners around the cell and the barracks of 5 prisoners were closed

Strict security orders if required to be taken out of jail

New Delhi: An intelligence report has confused the Tihar Jail administration. The input suggests the escape of five dangerous prisoners lodged in Tihar and Mandoli jails. They can escape with the help of companions. The names of the prisoners and the prison numbers are also given. Following the input received by the prison administration, five goons have been kept under surveillance for 24 hours and seven days.



Thus, for the first time, the prison administration has received input from five inmates who have escaped from judicial custody. Sources said that the order was issued by Additional IG of Tihar Jail Mukesh Prasad after receiving secret input. In this, all other concerned agencies including Tihar and Mandoli jails have also been warned about this in time. All the information received in this regard has been forwarded to the DCP of the 3rd Battalion of the DAP, the Commandant of the TSP and CRPF and all other concerned prison officers.

Lawrence-Jathedi gang declares war on Gogi killings, message goes viral on social media

Sources said that five inmates are lodged in Jail No. 1, 3, 8 in Tihar and Jail No. 15 in Mandoli. They have been told that hooligans, with the help of their accomplices, can escape from prison or out of prison when they are being taken to court or to any other work or prison outside the hospital or prison. Some conspiracy is likely to be hatched in this case.

In view of the fear of escaping prisoners, the movement of any prisoner or staff around their cell and barracks, who have no work around their cell and barracks, is prohibited. They are being monitored by CCTV cameras 24 hours a day. Orders have also been issued to continuously search and investigate their barracks and cells.

Security in Tihar: Flag march in Tihar Jail, staff leave canceled after goon Gogi’s murder

They should be released from prison as little as possible, the order said. If you need to appear in court or be taken to hospital in case of emergency or any other work, this information must be given to the DAP in advance. In addition, more work is being done to monitor them.