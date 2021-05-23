Ganyu rerun, Kazuha buffs, and Ayaka release date rumors



Genshin Impression leaks are working rampant, this time involving a potential Ganyu rerun, some Kazuha buffs, and an Ayaka release date.

A few of the Genshin Impression leaks are going to be thrilling for some Genshin Impression followers. Primarily, information of Ayaka modifications may improve the hype for any release date rumors related together with her. Nevertheless, there are additionally Genshin Impression leaks that contain buffs towards the unreleased Kazuha.

In fact, characters who’ve been launched nonetheless have leaks related to them. Living proof, there will likely be a Ganyu rerun quickly, so gamers who have been unable to get her again will then get one other likelihood to get her once more. Word that that is an estimate of when her rerun banner will happen and not a affirmation.

Genshin Impression leaks concerning a Ganyu rerun, Kazuha buffs, and Ayaka’s release date

Gamers won’t have to attend for much longer for Ayaka (Picture through Genshin Impression Wiki)

There’s quite a lot of information to debate concerning these Genshin Impression leaks. For readability, this text will cowl Ganyu’s rerun leaks first. It’ll then cowl some Genshin Impression leaks about Kazuha buffs. Lastly, it would cowl some matters about Ayaka, together with a potential release date.

As it’s with all Genshin Impression leaks, every thing is topic to alter. This text’s information comes from varied leaks, which are usually correct primarily based on their observe information. Nonetheless, they’re solely leaks, which implies they might be confirmed fallacious sooner or later.

Ganyu rerun particulars

Ganyu’s rerun is estimated to reach in July throughout 1.7 updates at its earliest. It may present up in September as a substitute, particularly both September 1 or September 22. Genshin Impression leaks additionally state that it’ll embrace a brand new bow to incentivize gamers to roll for her, even when they have already got her.

Keep in mind, these are estimates primarily based on beforehand established Genshin Impression leaks. An excessive amount of this information can also be tied to Yoimiya, however there nonetheless is not a lot to debate together with her but. Curiously sufficient, there isn’t any information on an Albedo rerun.

Kazuha buffs

If Genshin Impression gamers thought Kazuha can be a very good character earlier than, they’d be happy to search out out that Kazuha will likely be buffed to be even higher. Beforehand, one among Kazuha’s previous passives would make the social gathering achieve 0.03% of Kazuha’s Elemental Mastery as Elemental DMG every time he triggers a Swirl response.

It might final for eight seconds, and it might be triggered a number of occasions. The brand new passive is identical, besides it is a increase of 0.04% as a substitute of 0.03%. Within the instance of the video above, 0.03% occasions 1400 is 0.42 Elemental Bonus Injury. When transformed to a %, that is 42% further injury.

Kazuha Buff Windsong Poetics Upon triggering a Swirl response,Kazuha will grant teammates a 0.04% Elemental DMG Bonus (initially 0.03%) to their Aspect for each level of Elemental Mastery he has for 8s. Bonuses for various components obtained by way of this technique can co-exist pic.twitter.com/ouzXQIlbJc — Kolaz (@GenshinLeaks) May 16, 2021

The buff makes it, so it is 0.04% multiplied by 1400, which is 0.56, which is 56% Elemental Bonus Injury. That is primarily a free 14% further injury in order that potential Kazuha mains will get pleasure from that. Even when gamers can’t hit 1400 Elemental Mastery on their Kazuha, they may nonetheless discover a slight improve of injury.

It is essential to keep in mind that this buff will work excellently with the remainder of Kazuha’s package. That further injury will make Kazuha extra viable assist or DPS choice relying on the participant’s social gathering lineup. If the gamers have been uncertain about rolling for him earlier than, that buff must be sufficient to persuade them.

Ayaka Information

Genshin Impression gamers have been ready for Ayaka for a very long time now (Picture through Genshin Impression Wiki)

Some Genshin Impression characters have been leaked for a very long time. Ayaka is a main instance of that, being revealed approach again across the occasions of Genshin Impression’s closed beta. In fact, her stats and package have been designed for that interval, which might make her really feel outdated in immediately’s period of Genshin Impression.

First off, there will likely be a slight nerf to Ayaka’s base HP. She’s going to lose 235 Base HP, which is not the largest deal on this planet, however it’s nonetheless a tiny nerf to think about. Nevertheless, her base assault has been buffed up by 16 factors.

Likewise, the Cryo % DMG bonus has been changed by a CRIT DMG % bonus. The numbers have been additionally modified from 28.8% to 38.4%. There’s additionally attention-grabbing information to cowl concerning Ayaka’s eventual release date.

Ayaka’s release date

Ayaka’s birthday is September 28, whereas a number of Genshin Impression leaks have hinted that gamers will not have to attend lengthy to get it. Previous characters like Eula have been buffed earlier than their release date, so, curiously, Ayaka obtained a buff just lately.

In fact, the tweet above says to take the leak with a grain of salt, so it is potential that Ayaka can at all times take one other 12 months earlier than she’s lastly launched for Genshin Impression followers to get pleasure from her.

