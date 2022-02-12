Gao becomes 1st Chinese man to win Olympic speedskating gold



When the last pair crossed the line, finally ending the exciting wait, Gao Tingyu was swallowed up by his teammates and coach.

He then grabbed a Chinese flag and landed on a sprint around the infield on the ice ribbon, with the red banner flying behind his head.

As he pulled along the finish line, Gao let out a scream that could be heard across the only new venue built in Beijing for this year’s Winter Games.

Finally, a Chinese man won gold in speed skating at the Olympics.

Not bad for a guy who calls himself lazy.

“I’m a very slow person,” Gao said through a translator. “But for speed skating, I really like speed. I also like the sound of the wind beside my ears when I skate. It sounds exciting.”

Gao felt a lot of excitement on Saturday, setting an Olympic record with his victory in the 500 meters.

Although the celebration took a little while to begin.

Gao, 24, is the seventh skater in 15 pairs, posting a blister time of 34.32 seconds. He then waited nervously at Infield as he noticed another 16 skaters.

No one could beat it.

“It felt like I was riding a roller coaster,” Gao said. “When I finished my race, there were 16 people behind me and they were all great. I felt a little bit of pressure until the last group of people.”

Gao knew he had at least one medal for the second consecutive Olympics after crossing the next-to-last pairing line. But the real celebration begins when the final group ends.

Gao won bronze in the 500 at the 2018 Pyongyang Games.

“It’s different from four years ago,” he said. “It’s in our country now. I feel excited and nervous. I think it’s a good mentality to compete, especially for such a big event.”

Zhang Hong was the only speed skating gold medalist in China. She won the women’s 1,000 in Sochi eight years ago.

Now, he’s got company.

“I want to give my country my medal,” Gao said.

When Gao’s name was announced at the ceremony, a commencement of the medal ceremony in the evening where he was actually receiving his gold, he happily jumped to the top of the podium, throwing both hands towards the sky.

“Gao was impressive,” said 2018 gold medalist Howard Lorentzen. “He’s been a big favorite all season since he skated so fast in the first World Cup. He ran so fast that everyone thought it was impossible to beat him at the Olympics. It’s great to see him succeed on home soil.”

The silver went to South Korea’s Cha Min Kyu, during which 34.39 gave him a medal he had won in Pyongyang four years earlier.

Wataru of Japan won bronze in 34.49 minutes in Mauritius, completing an Asian sweep of the podium.

For the first time in the history of the Winter Games, three different Asian countries claimed medals at an event.

“The people who came back home were really optimistic and were working on making posters for me. It was really encouraging to see it,” Morrisig said. “I’m glad I was able to give them a bronze medal.”

Lorentzen did not come close to repeating.

Concerned about back problems, the Norwegian finished 15th out of 34.921 – more than half a second of his Olympic-record time of 34.41 in the 2018 Pyongyang Games.

“It’s challenging to come into the race as the reigning Olympic champion,” Lorentzen said. “My physique is good but my body is not 100%.”

Current world champion Laurent Dubruel has just dropped out of the podium, finishing fourth at 34.552. He shook his head disappointed to see the time on the scoreboard.

“It wasn’t a bad race by any means,” Dubreuil said. “It was a good race, but it wasn’t a great race – and I needed a great race today. It’s very frustrating, but I tried my best.”

Race goes on the first turn from Dubreuil in his sprint. His 9.63 opening split was 0.21 slower than Gao.

“I don’t think my start will be that fast,” said the Canadian. “I can challenge with a 9.5, but when I do 9.6, it becomes very, very difficult.”

The top American finisher was 17-year-old Jordan Stalz, who was 13th at 34.85.

Due to the ice problem, the competition was delayed by about 20 minutes. The workers patched a spot in the corner, and Zamboni had to be brought out again to smooth things out.

“It’s difficult, especially in the 500’s where you have a lot of adrenaline going,” Lorentzen said. “But most skaters were able to perform like them.”

The pursuit of women’s team

Japan also set an Olympic record in the quarter-finals of the team event on Saturday.

Japan broke its own Olympic mark with a time of 2 minutes, 53.61 seconds, advancing to the semifinals on Tuesday as the top qualifier. They will be paired with the fourth-fastest qualifier Russian team (2: 57.66).

Also ahead were Canada (2: 53.97) and the Netherlands (2: 57.26), who will skate in the other semifinals.

China and Norway have reached the final. Belarus and Poland will face in the final.

U.S. women did not qualify for the event.