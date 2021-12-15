‘Garda’ Song from ‘Atrangi Re’ released, AR Rahman’s music creates magic! ‘Garda’ from ‘Atrangi Re’ released, AR Rahman’s music creates magic!

Aanand L Rai movies have always been known to give us some record breaking music. And now the temperamental storyteller has done it again with Atrangi Re! Be it Chaka Chak or Reet Zara Si, the film’s music has grabbed the attention of fans and critics alike. Now, amidst all the excitement around the songs, the makers of the film have launched yet another adorable track from the film.

The new song, Garda, is a power packed track full of energy and enthusiasm. The film will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from December 24, in Hindi and Tamil. Composed by AR Rahman, the soulful lyrics of Garda are penned by Irshad Kamil and sung by Daler Mehndi.

The fans have been waiting for this new song featuring Megastar Akshay Kumar, which is now complete. Commenting on the song, Atrangi Re producer Bhushan Kumar said, “Garda” is a power-packed song that has been made more fun by the captivating voice of Daler Mehndi! When it comes to the music of the film, we are grateful for the love you have given us so far and hope you enjoy Garda as much!

Talking about the song, Atrangi Re filmmaker Aanand L Rai said, “Garda” portrays Akshay sir’s character with a lot of pomp and show. a. R. One of the power-packed songs from the bouquet from Rahman’s music album Atrangi Re. I am sure people of all ages will dance to its beats.

Garda is a great song to take you into the new year. Both the music album and the film will be released in Hindi and Tamil. Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present Aanand L Rai and Cape Of Good Films’ Atrangi Re, a Color Yellow production by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film will release exclusively on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 24.

