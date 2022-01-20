Garden State Parkway Fire Was Arson, State Police Say – Gadget Clock





The comb hearth that shut down a piece of the Garden State Parkway for hours Wednesday night is believed to have been arson, State Police mentioned Thursday.

Troopers initially responded to a report of the fireplace close to milepost 91 in Brick Township round 5 p.m. The preliminary investigation discovered that a number of people, probably children, began the fireplace in a draining culvert that runs beneath the freeway from the 91 north entrance ramp to the 91 south entrance ramp.

The suspects had been seen operating into the Evergreen Woods Park Condo Advanced, which runs parallel to the parkway, after beginning the fireplace, officers mentioned.

Smoke shortly billowed round, forcing authorities to shut the world as a result of it grew to become too harmful for drivers. Chopper 4 flew over the world, and fires may very well be seen burning on each side of the parkway and within the median.

Anybody who could have witnessed the blaze or the occasions main as much as it’s requested to name New Jersey State Police at 732-441-4526.