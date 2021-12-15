Gardening can also start from the roof of the house

Although gardening is a hobby, but if gardening is done using better information and technology, then it can also become a means of earning. Most of the people living in the cities think that a large farm or at least a garden is required to do gardening. But it is not so, you can also start gardening from the roof of your house and get fruits and vegetables grown for your family without the use of chemical fertilizers. Not only this, you can also earn by selling these fruits and vegetables. For this some state governments also provide financial assistance.

In view of the expansion of urbanization, in recent years a new approach to rooftop gardening has evolved. Many new agricultural techniques are also constantly emerging for how more and more vegetables can be grown in a small space. One of the benefits of gardening on the roofs of the house is that one does not have to take out time to go to the fields. Any member of the family can do this for a little time.

what can you grow on the roof

Fruits, flowers and vegetables can be easily grown on the roof of the house. If you are doing rooftop farming through new technology then you will get better and quality produce, which you can sell in the market at higher prices. Along with this, you can grow and sell different types of plants. You can not only grow nutritious and pure food items for yourself by farming on the roof, but you can also earn big money. Rooftop farming is usually done organically. Because of this, their prices are also good in the market. Apart from tomato, brinjal, chilli, capsicum, cabbage, okra, coriander, guava, pomegranate, chikoo, apple, peach, cherry etc. can also be grown on the terrace.

use organic fertilizers

For the growth of plants, do not add any chemical and fertilizer to it, only add organic manure to the soil. Apart from the terrace, pots and polybags can also be placed on the balcony and window. However, it should be kept in mind that sunlight must reach the plants. Kitchen waste, eggshells can also be used as manure.