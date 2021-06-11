Garena Free Fire : A quick guide to set invisible name using Unicode 3164

Gamers collaborating in Free Fire will need to have a nickname or IGN as certainly one of their identities (Picture: Representational picture)

Garena Free Fire is without doubt one of the hottest battle royale type video games amongst youngsters that pays consideration extensively to personalising the expertise of the gamers. From offering an invisible nickname to personalising the looks, the sport has lots to supply.

Gamers collaborating in Free Fire will need to have a nickname or IGN as certainly one of their identities and it may be set up by them when they’re creating their accounts. The free Fire sport additionally gives an possibility if a participant needs to have an invisible name using Unicode 3164, known as Hangul Filler.

How to set invisible names on Free Fire using Unicode 3164:

If you would like to create an invisible nickname in Garena Free Fire using Unicode 3164, then we have now obtained you lined. Here’s a step-by-step guide which you could comply with for a similar:

Step 1: Gamers want to get hold of a Unicode 3164 character using this hyperlink i.e. https://www.compart.com/en/unicode/U+3164

Step 2: Now, you have got to copy the Unicode 3164 character and paste it someplace in your cellphone. You need to use the notes app for this goal.

Step 3: When you paste the U+3164 character, now you have got to copy any random letters within the superscript type. Web sites like Lingojam can be utilized to get characters in superscript.

Step 4: After getting the characters, paste the random letters within the Hangul Filler. Now all you want to do is choose All and Copy and enter it whereas altering your name to Free Fire.

How to change your present name to Free Fire?

If you would like to change your name in Free Fire, then comply with these steps:

Step 1: You want to open the Free Fire sport and go to the profile part by clicking on the icon current on the prime left nook of the display screen.

Step 2: Copy the invisible name that you really want to use and click on on the yellow-coloured pocket book icon.

Step 3: A pop-up asking on your new nickname will come on the display screen on which you have got to paste the copied nickname.

Step 4: Free Fire will deduct 390 diamonds out of your account as soon as you alter your nickname.

Having a nickname for Garena free hearth is necessary as it’s an id for the gamers and likewise helps your folks to simply find you. Gamers of the Garena Free Fire sport have entry to a number of instruments that not solely assist them personalise their look but in addition set a elaborate name for them.

