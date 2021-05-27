Garena Free Fire and McLaren Racing feature the McLaren P1™ and MCLFF in exciting in-game collaboration



Garena has introduced a collaboration with Method 1 group, McLaren Racing, and Free Fire, the world’s most downloaded cell recreation in 2019 and 2020.

Free Fire’s crossover with McLaren – Ace the Area – will feature a thematic takeover in Free Fire, unique collaboration content material, and numerous in-game options, in addition to numerous promotional social media campaigns and offline activations.

Free Fire will ship McLaren’s imaginative and prescient for Grand Prix racing by way of an unique collaboration – MCLFF – an abbreviation for McLaren-Free Fire. The design, in collaboration with the McLaren Racing design group, takes inspiration from different McLaren race vehicles, together with the MCL35M.

The McLaren P1™ is designed, engineered, and constructed to be the finest driver’s automobile in the world, whereas the MCLFF will characterize McLaren’s imaginative and prescient of the future, the place Grand Prix racing meets the age of superior expertise.

Mark Waller, Chief Business Officer, McLaren Racing, mentioned: “We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Free Fire for an in-game McLaren Racing integration. Our followers are at all times searching for methods to attach with our group and this integration offers this accessibility in a brand new and exciting method. It’s an excellent collaboration at a time when gaming is simply persevering with to develop, and McLaren needs to be part of that progress!”

Get pleasure from the unique Free Fire model of MCLFF in the recreation together with the iconic McLaren P1™

Harold Teo, Producer for Free Fire, mentioned: “Each the MCLFF and McLaren P1™ are signature vehicles and characterize the innovation and management that McLaren stands for. To convey these components into Free Fire is one thing that we’re really enthusiastic about.”

With this crossover, McLaren followers will be capable of get pleasure from driving their signature vehicles in the Free Fire universe. They’ll select their favorite in-game automobile with the MCLFF & McLaren P1™ look and drive round Bermuda, Kalahari, or Purgatory and battle in fashion!

“We look ahead to our gamers having fun with the better of McLaren in Free Fire. Collaborations like this permit us to ship new experiences for present gamers and curiosity others to strive Free Fire out,” Harold added.

A race observe may also feature in Free Fire’s Coaching Island, the place gamers can take their vehicles out for a take a look at drive.

Ace the Area with the McLaren x Free Fire assortment

Gamers can full the racing look by equipping their characters with the unique McLaren Racing x Free Fire assortment, which incorporates drivers’ overalls that includes the McLaren papaya and blue, the unique colors chosen by founder Bruce McLaren.

The crossover may also see numerous different components inside Free Fire impressed by McLaren, from the second they enter the recreation till they interact in battle. This implies having Gloowall skins, surfboards, airships, and emotes impressed by McLaren, to call a number of.

Lando Norris – From Race Monitor to Free Fire

McLaren Method 1 racing driver Lando Norris, as a gamer himself, will feature in this collaboration. Followers can anticipate to catch Lando Norris all through the marketing campaign, with extra particulars to be revealed at a later date.

Additionally on provide are alternatives to win VIP McLaren Racing prizes and expertise a McLaren x Free Fire activation. Keep tuned to Free Fire’s social media channels for all the newest on the McLaren Racing x Free Fire crossover!

You may also take a look at the announcement video right here:

Signal In/ Signal As much as Reply









