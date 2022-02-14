Garena Free Fire and other 53 chinese apps Banned in India Here is the Full List of apps : India is going to ban 54 more Chinese apps due to security threat, see full list

Chinese App Ban In India- In 2020, after the tension between India and China on the LAC in Ladakh, 59 Chinese apps including Tiktok were first banned.

After the violent clash with China in 2020, India started the process of banning the neighboring country’s app, today 54 more names were added. The government claims that India’s security was threatened by these 54 Chinese apps. All these apps were sending data of Indian users to China and other countries.

The government has banned these apps under section 69A of the IT Act. However, the new list of banned apps mostly consists of clones of apps that were already banned in India from 2020. With 50 more banned apps, the total list of apps that are banned by India could approach 320.

In 2020, after the tension between India and China on the LAC in Ladakh, 59 Chinese apps including Tiktok were first banned. India had banned popular apps like Tiktok, UC Browser, Share It, Helo, Likee, We Chat, Beauty Plus. After this, the government banned 47 mobile apps, most of which were either clones of already banned apps or were similar to them.

In September 2021, India banned 118 more mobile apps, including the popular gaming app PUBG. Apart from this, apps like Livik, WeChat Work, WeChat Reading, Carrom Friends, Camcard were banned. A total of 270 Chinese apps have been banned since 2020. But this is the first batch of apps banned by the government in 2022. The new ban also covers previously banned apps, but has reappeared as clones. A decree has been sent to the Google Play Store to ban them.

These names are among the 54 banned apps

According to ANI, the list of 54 apps includes apps from big Chinese companies like Tencent, Alibaba and gaming firm NetEase. Apart from this, apps like Sweet Selfie HD, Beauty Camera – Selfie Camera, Equalizer & Bass Booster, CamCard for SalesForce Ent, Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite, Viva Video Editor, Tencent Xriver, Onmyoji Chess, Onmyoji Arena, AppLock and Dual Space Lite are also included in this.