Garena Free Fire New Redeem Code of 11th June: check how to redeem new energetic code. the favored battle royale title on the cell platform has reached 7 million followers on their official Instagram deal with for Indonesia. To have a good time this large achievement, Free Fire has launched an unique redeem code for gamers on the Indonesian Server. With the particular redeem code, gamers can seize the Paleolithic Bundle without cost. Comply with this text to seize the Redeem Code for the required merchandise.

Let’s have a look on the Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for in the present day and how to get hold of it.

FFTH-BGCS-AWQ5

KOPY-5GFB-CSZA

GGHY-BFDS-ZAW4

MNHG-TDKO- Y65R

VBGF- E4RD- ASZV

NBGH-UOPM-HFVD

VGFF-DRAZ-SEYU

MNHG-SSZX-FY6U

NGFD-E5TG-VDAS

NHUI-8POK-GMNF

FGTF-FDAS-NY89

MNHV-CDAS-QW5Y

FFGY-BGJI-8OMF

FFGV-TY67-NGFS

FGDS-MBGF-4587

FFBG-UOPM-GHDS

FFR4-XCVH-U9KA

FFVC- ZDSA-W3T8

SDRT-YBNM-KOP8

HGHP-OUAD-FZB6

BNVF-DAER-45YU

CVZA-SE4R-T6UM

HBGD-EQWU-POKH

FFGY-BNFD-SAZR

Redeem code Rewards: 468DA6XFCPDW

Rewards: Leap of Religion surfboard

Necessary Be aware: Gamers ought to take into account that this redeem code is for SG server solely and can’t be redeemed from different areas. If a participant tries to redeem the code from a distinct area, the next dialogue will seem “Failed to redeem. This code can’t be utilized in your area.”

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Rewards of 11th June

Redeem Code: ZFMUVTLYSLSC

Rewards:

2x SCAR – Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crates

SCAR – Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crates Evolution Stone

Diamond Royale

Incubator Voucher

2x Weapon Royale Vouchers

Participant on different servers will get the next error message: “Failed to redeem. This code can’t be utilized in your server.”

What’s the Free Fire Redeem Website?

Head over to this web site to Redeem the Codes. https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Steps to avail the Free Fire Redeem Code Web site

Step 1. First, head to the official Web site. https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Customers have to login by way of Fb, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter.

Step 3: Enter or paste the redeem code on the enter field and click on on the “Affirm” button to proceed. A dialogue field will seem on the display screen, confirming the redemption. Press the “OK” choice.

Step 4: Acquire the rewards by way of the in-game mail part

Be aware: Gamers received’t have the opportunity to redeem the rewards with visitor accounts. Subsequently, we advise logging in by way of the platforms talked about above earlier than you redeem the codes.

Seize the most recent Redeem Codes . Please discover the Redeem Codes Beneath

SARG886AV5GR

RXF2EQ8BUHJ7

FFTILM659NZB

G8WQQVLMJSBN

QUZ5MJPPY92E

LL7VDMX363YK

6U34B46M1NRN

ME5866OGLPQZ

FFIMCKQN2N1B

BMTMP22W3OZ7

UEHMP9L22B3J

AO02ZLKJDPGV

CMZAKU72DLRU

Extra Redeem Codes Rewards for 11th June