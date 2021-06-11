Garena Free Fire New Redeem Code of 11th June: check how to redeem
Garena Free Fire New Redeem Code of 11th June: check how to redeem new energetic code. the favored battle royale title on the cell platform has reached 7 million followers on their official Instagram deal with for Indonesia. To have a good time this large achievement, Free Fire has launched an unique redeem code for gamers on the Indonesian Server. With the particular redeem code, gamers can seize the Paleolithic Bundle without cost. Comply with this text to seize the Redeem Code for the required merchandise.
Let’s have a look on the Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for in the present day and how to get hold of it.
FFTH-BGCS-AWQ5
KOPY-5GFB-CSZA
GGHY-BFDS-ZAW4
MNHG-TDKO- Y65R
VBGF- E4RD- ASZV
NBGH-UOPM-HFVD
VGFF-DRAZ-SEYU
MNHG-SSZX-FY6U
NGFD-E5TG-VDAS
NHUI-8POK-GMNF
FGTF-FDAS-NY89
MNHV-CDAS-QW5Y
FFGY-BGJI-8OMF
FFGV-TY67-NGFS
FGDS-MBGF-4587
FFBG-UOPM-GHDS
FFR4-XCVH-U9KA
FFVC- ZDSA-W3T8
SDRT-YBNM-KOP8
HGHP-OUAD-FZB6
BNVF-DAER-45YU
CVZA-SE4R-T6UM
HBGD-EQWU-POKH
FFGY-BNFD-SAZR
Redeem code Rewards: 468DA6XFCPDW
Rewards: Leap of Religion surfboard
Necessary Be aware: Gamers ought to take into account that this redeem code is for SG server solely and can’t be redeemed from different areas. If a participant tries to redeem the code from a distinct area, the next dialogue will seem “Failed to redeem. This code can’t be utilized in your area.”
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Rewards of 11th June
Redeem Code: ZFMUVTLYSLSC
Rewards:
- 2x SCAR – Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crates
- Evolution Stone
- Diamond Royale
- Incubator Voucher
- 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers
Participant on different servers will get the next error message: “Failed to redeem. This code can’t be utilized in your server.”
What’s the Free Fire Redeem Website?
Head over to this web site to Redeem the Codes. https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
Steps to avail the Free Fire Redeem Code Web site
Step 1. First, head to the official Web site. https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
Step 2: Customers have to login by way of Fb, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter.
Step 3: Enter or paste the redeem code on the enter field and click on on the “Affirm” button to proceed. A dialogue field will seem on the display screen, confirming the redemption. Press the “OK” choice.
Step 4: Acquire the rewards by way of the in-game mail part
Be aware: Gamers received’t have the opportunity to redeem the rewards with visitor accounts. Subsequently, we advise logging in by way of the platforms talked about above earlier than you redeem the codes.
Seize the most recent Redeem Codes . Please discover the Redeem Codes Beneath
- SARG886AV5GR
- RXF2EQ8BUHJ7
- FFTILM659NZB
- G8WQQVLMJSBN
- QUZ5MJPPY92E
- LL7VDMX363YK
- 6U34B46M1NRN
- ME5866OGLPQZ
- FFIMCKQN2N1B
- BMTMP22W3OZ7
- UEHMP9L22B3J
- AO02ZLKJDPGV
- CMZAKU72DLRU
Extra Redeem Codes Rewards for 11th June
- FFESPORTS3MU – Redeem Code for Shirou Bobblehead, Mr Shark Backpack, Kelly Bobblehead, Spikey Backbone Surfboard
- FFICDCTSL5FT – Redeem Code for Diamond Royale Voucher
- ZH6CDBXFDSPN – Redeem Code for Head Looking Parachute
- FFBCT7P7N2P2 – Redeem Code for Animal Weapon Loot Crate
- FFBCLY4LNC4B – Redeem Code for Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate
- FFBCC4QWKLL9 – Redeem Code for Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
- FFBCEGMPC3HZ – Redeem Code for Justice Fighter and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
- 9GJT66GNDCLN – Redeem Code for 4x MP40 – Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate
- 5G9GCY97UUD4 – 1x Insurgent Academy Weapon Loot Crate
- FF6M1L8SQAUY – Redeem Code for Free Fire Diamond
