Garena Free Fire OB28 Update is now Live! See what's new in the Game

40 mins ago
Garena Free Fire OB28 Update is now Live! See what's new in the Game
Garena Free Fire OB28 Update is now Stay! See what’s new in the Game: The Free Fire OB28 Update has hit the server now & gamers will be capable to expertise all the new options of the sport. As a result of Free Fire OB28 replace upkeep, the servers had been down foa a time interval of 9:00 AM IST (+5:30 GMT) to six:00 PM IST (+5:30 GMT). Which means gamers are now to entry Free Fire. Now, earlier than leaping down from the aircraft in the all-new & up to date Free Fire, take a look at the adjustments & new parts added to the sport.


Gamers who will replace & log in to the sport between ninth & thirteenth June might be eligible for patch replace rewards. After logging in, go to occasions part of the sport and faucet on “Update for Rewards” to say the following rewards:

  • 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers
  • 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers

Steps by step information Obtain Garena Free Fire OB28 Update

Step 1- Discover Free Fire on the Google Play Retailer, or, click on right here to open to the Free Fire web page.

Step 2- As soon as on the web page, faucet on the “Update” button & set up the newest model. After profitable set up, gamers will be capable to expertise the all-new OB28 Update.

Verify What’s new in Free Fire OB28 Update?

Take a look at Free Fire OB28 patch notes

Conflict Squad

Rank Season 7

  • Conflict Squad Season 7 begins June ninth
  • Gamers will get ‘Golden M1014’ for attaining a rank of Gold III and above

New Rank: Grandmaster

The highest 1000 gamers heroic gamers might be promoted to Grandmaster

  • Grandmaster I – Participant Rank 1-100
  • Grandmaster II – Participant Rank 101-300
  • Grandmaster III – Participant Rank 301-1000

Battle Royale (Traditional)

Merchandising Machine

  • Loot and buy restrict adjustment
  • Added ammo and armor restore package
  • Elevated buy restrict for sure objects.
  • Optimized loot on the floor

Revival System

  • Time to seize the revival level: 14s ->33s
  • Revival Level cooldown: 150s ->180s
  • Revival Factors per sport: 9 ->8

Rank Level Adjustment

  • Enhance the complete output score rating of every match for all ranges.

Coaching Island

  • Enhance the capability of the Coaching Space from 20->25
  • Added airship in the social zone
  • Added Bumper vehicles in the race observe
  • Leaderboard added to battle zones.

Pet Rumble mode: Garena Free Fire OB28 Update Patch Notes

  • The matchmaking accessible on June ninth.
  • 4 new mini-games added to the scientists’ duties.
  • A new ability – “Lure” is accessible for the pranksters.

Weapon and balances

New grenade – Ice Grenade (Out there in Battle Royale & Conflict Squad)

  • Explosion Harm: 100
  • Explosion radius: 5 meters
  • Ice frost radius: 5 meters
  • Ice frost period: 10 seconds
  • Gamers inside the frost zone can have scale back motion pace by 10%, fireplace charge by 20%. Additionally they are going to 5-10 harm/s.

New weapon – Mini UZI (Out there in Battle Royale & Conflict Squad)

  • Base Harm: 17
  • Charge of fireside: 0.055
  • Variety of bullets: 18
  • Attachments: None

M1917 – Weapon stats adjustment

  • Minimal harm enhance: 36 ->45
  • Enhance efficient vary: +25%

Kord – Weapon stats adjustment

  • Accuracy: +28%
  • Fire charge in Machine Gun Mode: +25%
  • Harm multiplier to Gloo Partitions, oil barrels, and automobiles: +100->+120%

M60 – Weapon stats adjustment

  • Elevated harm in machine-gun mode: +5.
  • Harm multiplier to Gloo Partitions, oil barrels, and automobiles: +60%

Kar98K – Weapon stats adjustment

  • Harm to legs and arms: +25%
  • Harm to the physique: -10%
  • Armor penetration: 0% -> +40%

Pets and characters

New character: D-Bee

  • Capability: Bullet Beats – When fired whereas transferring, motion pace elevated by 5/7/9/11/13/15%, accuracy elevated by 10/13/17/22/28/35%

Paloma

  • Arms Dealing: 30/60/90/120/150/180– >45/60/75/90/105/120 won’t take up space for storing

Clu

  • Tracing Steps improved
  • Scan radius: 30/35/40/40/45/50m– >50/55/60/65/70/75m
  • Scan period: 5/5.5/6/6/6.5/7s– >5/5.5/6/6.5/7/7.5s
  • Cooldown: 50 s-> 75/72/69/66/63/60s
  • Sharing enemy place to group from ability degree 4 ->1

Laura

  • Sharp Shooter: Elevated Accuracy 10/14/18/22/26/30 ->10/13/17/22/28/35% whereas utilizing the scope

New pet: Dr. Beanie

  • Talent: Dashy Duckwalk – When in a crouching place, the motion pace will increase by 30/40/60%

Gameplay and system

  • Further utilities and grenade sluggish new settings
  • The new setting “grenade slot” is now accessible in the settings menu
  • In-game voice instructions
  • In-game voice instructions are now accessible.
  • Fast message optimization

Optimizations

  • Gamers can now allow/disable merchandising machines and respawn factors in the minimap.
  • Animations optimized for Katana.
  • Optimize background for character web page.
  • Gamers can select the rank to be displayed.
