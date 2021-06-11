Garena Free Fire Redeem Code for 11 June 2021: Free Dragon AK Skin ,Free Pet ,multiple rewards and new active codes for today

Garena Free Fire Redeem Code for 11 June 2021: Free Dragon AK Skin ,Free Pet ,a number of rewards and new active codes for today



The sensational cellular recreation Garena Free Fire is trending on the web this week. This recreation is accessible on each the play retailer and the app retailer. And was rated as probably the most well-liked downloaded cellular video games on the play retailer. It releases numerous free codes regularly to maintain the gamers engaged.

The social media accounts of this gaming platform are flashing with new free hearth redemption codes. This code advantages the gamers by unlocking sure steps and getting numerous reward factors. The builders of 111 Dots studio are upgrading quite a few alpha-numeric codes to assist the gamers get rewards for free. These codes embrace vouchers, weapon skins, character skins, and so on.

Right here is the step-by-step information:

A participant wants to go to the official website to redeem free codes. Click on on the official website right here https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. After visiting the official web site, there are numerous choices to log in. These choices embrace login through Fb, Twitter, Google, Apple ID, VK, or Huawei ID. The platforms ought to be linked with the Free Fire account and visitor accounts won’t be inspired. Free Fire gamers need to enter the redeem code on the textual content field. Additional, they need to click on on the ‘Verify’ Button. After affirmation, the gamers need to press the ‘OK’ button. As soon as the codes are redeemed efficiently, gamers can gather their reward within the in-game mail part. The codes will take 24 hours to get credited. A consumer has to stay to the actual area for codes in any other case a ‘Did not redeem’ code will likely be generated.

Right here is the listing of codes for 11 June 2021:

ESX24ADSGM4K for Free Dragon AK Skin

9G8FS6U4VGWP for Free Pet

POYRRVNBFSLP for Justice Fighter and Vandals Insurrection Weapons Loot Crate

SRTYGBOU6FOP for Free DJ Alok Character Improve

PLHMFRVCXZAG for Paloma Character

QWRSDYBBDAMV for Titian Mark Gun skins

GGHHYNKOPT56 for Outfit

HGVFXCVZS58M for Free Fire Diamonds

VBVVMBGDEQWR for Diamond Royale Voucher

UOPKKHMNBFFG for 50,000 diamond codes

6U5WQRTBMGDS for Elite Go and Free High Up

