Garena Free Fire Redeem Code of 2nd June, OB28 Update Announced. Redeem Code in Free Fire is a singular code that may solely be redeemed by way of the official web site of Garena Free Fire. Constructed solely by sport builders, the codes assist you to to get many free cool rewards within the sport like skins, costumes, weapons, emotes & characters. You possibly can redeem the codes at “reward.ff.garena.com”. Observe this text to seize the most recent redeem codes & to know methods to redeem them.

First, Observe this step-by-step information on methods to pre-register for the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server and getting the APK file:





Step 1: To begin off, click on on this Hyperlink which is able to take you to the official Free Fire Advance Server web site.

Step 2: Now, discover the ‘Login Fb’ button & click on on it.

Step 3: Now gamers can be prompted to a kind, which they have to fill in with particulars that embrace their identify, e-mail ID & cellphone quantity.

Step 4: After submitting the proper particulars, gamers should click on on the ‘Be a part of Now’ possibility as a way to full the pre-registration course of.

Take a look at this video on methods to register for OB28 Server & Obtain APK

What’s the Garena Free Fire Redeem Website?

Head over to this web site to Redeem the Codes. https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Free Fire Redeem Codes for Gadgets

ESX24ADSGM4K: Free Dragon AK Pores and skin

9G8FS6U4VGWP: Free Pet

HGVFXCVZS58M: Free Fire Diamonds

POYRRVNBFSLP: Justice Fighter and Vandals Revolt Weapons Loot Crate

VBVVMBGDEQWR: Diamond Royale Voucher

UOPKKHMNBFFG: 50,000 diamond codes

SRTYGBOU6FOP: free DJ Alok character

QWRSDYBBDAMV: Titian mark gun skins

PLHMFRVCXZAG: Paloma Character

6U5WQRTBMGDS: Elite Go and Free High Up

GGHHYNKOPT56: Outfit

Learn how to redeem codes in Garena Free Fire?

Go to the official redemption web site & comply with the steps given under.

Free Fire redemption web site: Click on right here

Step 1: Customers need to login by way of Fb, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter.

Step 2: Enter or paste the redeem code within the textual content field and click on on the “Affirm” button to proceed. A dialogue field will seem on the display screen, confirming the redemption. Press the “OK” possibility.

Step 3: Rewards can be despatched by way of in-game mail.