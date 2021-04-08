Garena Free Fire Redeem Code of 8th June, OB28 Update Announced



Garena Free Fire Redeem Code of 8th June, OB28 Update Announced. Redeem Code in Free Fire is a singular code that may solely be redeemed by way of the official web site of Garena Free Fire. Constructed solely by sport builders, the codes enable you to get many free cool rewards within the sport like skins, costumes, weapons, emotes & characters. You possibly can redeem the codes at “reward.ff.garena.com”. Comply with this text to seize the newest redeem codes & to know easy methods to redeem them.

First, Comply with this step-by-step information on easy methods to pre-register for the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server and getting the APK file:





Step 1: To begin off, click on on this Hyperlink which is able to take you to the official Free Fire Advance Server web site.

Step 2: Now, discover the ‘Login Fb’ button & click on on it.

Step 3: Now gamers can be prompted to a type, which they have to fill in with particulars that embrace their identify, e-mail ID & telephone quantity.

Step 4: After submitting the right particulars, gamers should click on on the ‘Be a part of Now’ choice as a way to full the pre-registration course of.

Try this video on easy methods to register for OB28 Server & Obtain APK

What’s the Garena Free Fire Redeem Website?

Head over to this web site to Redeem the Codes. https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Free Fire Redeem Codes for Objects

ESX24ADSGM4K: Free Dragon AK Pores and skin

9G8FS6U4VGWP: Free Pet

HGVFXCVZS58M: Free Fire Diamonds

POYRRVNBFSLP: Justice Fighter and Vandals Revolt Weapons Loot Crate

VBVVMBGDEQWR: Diamond Royale Voucher

UOPKKHMNBFFG: 50,000 diamond codes

SRTYGBOU6FOP: free DJ Alok character

QWRSDYBBDAMV: Titian mark gun skins

PLHMFRVCXZAG: Paloma Character

6U5WQRTBMGDS: Elite Go and Free High Up

GGHHYNKOPT56: Outfit

How one can redeem codes in Garena Free Fire?

Go to the official redemption website & comply with the steps given beneath.

Free Fire redemption web site: Click on right here

Step 1: Customers must login by way of Fb, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter.

Step 2: Enter or paste the redeem code within the textual content field and click on on the “Affirm” button to proceed. A dialogue field will seem on the display screen, confirming the redemption. Press the “OK” choice.

Step 3: Rewards can be despatched by way of in-game mail.