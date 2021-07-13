Gareth Hughes, Sports Producer With a Human Touch, Dies at 41



Mr. Hughes was nominated for the Emmys for both teases.

“He had this rare ability to see the absolute seed of an idea through to the final product,” said Alanna Campbell, feature film producer at CBS Sports, “whether it was a show, a story or a technically complex shoot “.

Gareth Christian Hughes was born August 28, 1979 in Lebanon, NH, and grew up primarily in Oxford, Ohio. He was diagnosed with testicular cancer when he was 11 months old.

His parents are professors at the University of Vermont. His mother, Susan (Boedeker) Hughes, teaches accounting; his father, John, teaches geology. Along with them and his wife, Mr. Hughes is survived by his daughter, Belle Halladay; her son, Wylie; and his sister, Rebecca Behrmann.

After graduating from Skidmore College where he majored in English, Mr. Hughes held a variety of jobs – pastry chef, baker, beer salesman at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., Focus group office coordinator in Boston – before going on sports television. in 2006 with the New England Patriots, working on two television shows and one online show.

He was hired by CBS in 2009 and for the next twelve years worked on live events, teases and documentaries and on “60 Minutes Sports” on Showtime, part of ViacomCBS.

In 2015, he and Mr. Burke started a podcast, “Just Not Sports,” on which sports figures spoke about their passions outside of work. They embarked on a different venture in 2016, joining others to create a four-minute video in which sports journalists Sarah Spain and Julie DiCaro listened to the men Mr. Burke and Mr. Hughes knew how to read to women. vicious things other men had had. wrote about them on Twitter.

The video went viral and won a Peabody Award for being a “moving attack on misogynist troll culture.”