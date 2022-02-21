Garland expected to roll back elements of DOJ program to combat Chinese spying



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The judiciary is set to change its “China Initiative” soon, sources told Gadget Clock, adding that the United States will likely reverse some of its efforts to combat Chinese espionage in the face of pressure from workers.

The program began in 2018 to protect U.S. national security against Chinese looting of U.S. intellectual property and academia – a major problem Congress is currently trying to address.

“In addition to identifying and prosecuting those involved in trade theft, hacking and economic espionage, the initiative focuses on protecting our critical infrastructure against external threats through foreign direct investment and supply chain agreements,” the program said in a statement on the DOJ website.

The judiciary has pushed for an end to China’s spying targets

The statement added that the goal of the program was to “prevent secret attempts to influence the American public and policymakers without proper transparency.”

Gadget Clock has been told that a review of the program by the DOJ is currently nearing completion, and that some changes will be made to the program. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Biden administration are under pressure from some university staff and faculty for the effort. They say it undermines U.S. competition in research and targets racially disproportionate people.

Last month, protesters outside the DOJ said the move was unfairly aimed at Chinese professors. And about 200 Yale professors recently signed a letter to Garland asking him to end the initiative.

“We just hope that they will end the trial of Chinese-American scientists and allow them to go back and research without fear for their future,” said Hype Shu, president of United Chinese-American.

The Judiciary has filed a lawsuit against Missouri against the Second Amendment Bill, the State AG said

The left-wing think tank Brennan Center for Justice argued earlier this year to end the initiative altogether. It said the program was harming the United States in part because it feared Chinese and Chinese-American scientists working in the United States.

Michael German and Alex Liang, authors of the Brennan Center, say that “intimidating researchers is opposed to the open and collaborative nature of basic research in academic institutions, which has historically made the United States an attractive place to advance advanced science and scientists.”

“Clearly, China has created a legitimate espionage threat that the judiciary and the FBI must take seriously,” they added. “But more often than not, the judiciary has brought cases under Chinese initiative that have not detected espionage or intellectual property theft by Chinese spies, but minor administrative violations by Chinese-born scientists who are no doubt linked to the Chinese government.”

The program came under increasing scrutiny this year after a lawsuit was filed against a MIT professor with ties to China at the DOJ. According to Politico, the department did not think it could prove its case in court.

But China is still a major threat to US national security and economic security, including spying and influence strategies at American universities. Among them is the Confucius Institute, which serves as a propaganda tool for the Chinese Communist Party in the United States.

There are currently 21 Confucius Institutes in the United States, according to the National Institute of Scholars, including Stanford, the University of West Virginia, and the University of Utah.

Congress is currently trying to pass legislation to fight China, although there are significant differences between the House Democrats and the Senate Democrats over what should be included. Congress leaders have indicated they expect to reach some sort of agreement in the coming months to get the China competition bill at the president’s desk.