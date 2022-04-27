Garland refuses to answer Hunter Biden investigation question, doesn’t commit to appointing special counsel



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday declined to give an update on Hunter Biden’s federal tax and finance investigation because he was in favor of the investigation and dismissed the need to appoint a special counsel.

At the hearing before the Senate Appropriations Committee, Garland told senators that there would be no political or improper interference in Hunter Biden’s investigation.

Hunter Biden Laptop: ABC, CBS, NBC Spent Just 25 Minutes to Cover Scandal for 18 Months, Research Says

Sen. Bill Hager, under questioning from R-Ten, who questioned the fairness of the investigation that raised questions about their “confidence” in the American judiciary, Garland did not say whether he was briefed on Hunter Biden’s investigation, which is being overseen by David Weiss. U.S. Attorney for the Delaware District.

“He’s overseeing the investigation,” Garland said of Weiss. “I am not at liberty to speak to the internal judiciary, but he is in charge of that investigation. There will be no political or improper interference.”

“Again, he is in charge of this investigation and you know, the normal processes of the department happen. But he is in charge of this investigation,” Garland said when asked if there was any further pressure on the matter and if any senior judicial official was briefed on the investigation.

Citing public statements made by top members of the administration in defense of the Biden family, Hager asked Garland how Americans could be confident the department would conduct a “serious investigation.”

“Because we handed over the investigation to a Trump appointee from the previous administration, who is the U.S. attorney for the Delaware district,” Garland responded. “And because you got me as attorney general who is committed to the independence of the judiciary from the influence of the White House and criminal matters.”

Hunter Biden’s ex-boyfriends may return to hunt him down as federal grand jury investigates his tax case

Hager, referring to the “obvious conflict of interest”, then asked Garland under what circumstances he would appoint a special counsel to investigate the matter.

“I think it’s a question of truth and law in each case, it determines and depends on how cases proceed and the judiciary should continue its normal processes,” Garland said. “I think we have to be in the internal discussion department.”

Although President Biden has vowed not to intervene in the investigation conducted by the Justice Department, remarks by several key White House officials, including White House Chief of Staff Ron Klein and White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie, have raised concerns.

Earlier this month, Klein said the president was “confident that his son did not break the law” because he insisted that “no one in the White House is involved in the investigation.”

Both Saki and Biden maintain that the president did not talk to his son about his business dealings.

Hunter Biden First publication His “tax affairs” were under federal investigation in December 2020.

Senate Homeland Security Committee and Senate Finance Committee Conducted an investigation Hunter’s foreign business dealings as his father’s vice president in 2020 and discovered that there were at least four major transactions that banks identified as “potential criminal activity” in the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network.

One of the suspicious transactions is a 100,000 payment from a subsidiary of CEFC China Energy – which was owned by then-Chinese billionaire Ye Jianming – in 2017 to Hunter’s law firm, Ovasco. To date, Hunter has not been charged with criminal mischief

Houston Keane and Jack Gibson of Gadget Clock contributed to this article.