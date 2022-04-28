Garland, Rep. Garcia spar over ‘enormously concerning’ crime spike



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Republican Mike Garcia, R-Calif., On Thursday argued with Attorney General Merrick Garland about the state of the judiciary and the “crime we’ve never seen before.”

While Garland testified before the House Appropriations Committee at the DOJ’s budget request, Garcia took up the matter with the attorney general, saying he was “satisfied” with the progress the department has made since appearing before the committee last summer.

Sen. Kennedy Grylls calls AG Garland on Crime, Chicago ‘World’s Largest Outdoor Shooting Range’

“I can’t wrap my brain around why you’re satisfied with what happened in the past, call it 18 months,” Garcia said. “Last year, we saw an increase in crime we’ve never seen before: a 54% increase in shops, a 43% increase in police officers being shot in the line of duty in this country, a 59% increase in the number of officers killed since 2021, and 80% of Americans reporting that they’ve committed a crime.” And concerns about violence. National homicides increased 5% in 2021 compared to 2020. Gun attacks increased 8%. In 2021, 12 cities nationwide broke annual homicide records, and car theft increased by 14%. “

“I don’t know what’s exciting about progress,” he continued. “In addition to the crime rate, we now see record inflation close to 9% and budget growth of only 6%, which effectively makes our law enforcement agencies meaningless.

“If this is good progress, what is the biggest threat to the United States right now?” He asked.

Garland responded that he was concerned about the crime rate but that his budget request would help address the problem.

“The massive increase in violent crime that began in 2020 before we came to office is extremely worrying for me,” he said. “And that’s why, as soon as I came into office, we developed a great strategy for combating violent crime, focusing heavily on our joint task force with the state and the locals who are primarily responsible for all kinds of violent crime.” That’s why we’ve been asking for more money each year for grants to state and local law enforcement agencies to fight that violent crime and to help us at the federal level.

“So we’re asking for a 8.2 billion grant to enable the police to do this,” he continued. “And we’re asking for $ 20.2 billion to enforce our own federal law on that. I’m pleased with the way we’re reorganizing ourselves to fight this horrific crime.”

Garcia told Gadget Clock Digital that he was “not at all satisfied” with Garland’s response.

“I’m not at all happy with the response,” he said. “This is a guy from last year, he’s talking about white supremacy being the biggest threat to democracy. He’s basically targeting parents and supporting this effort to investigate those who are getting a little more vocal in school district hearings and committees. So it’s not clear to me that he He understands what his job is. It is not clear to me that he understands what real law enforcement and law enforcement are, which is frightening because it is literally his job. “

“There’s not enough money you can throw at this problem,” he added. “It requires a cultural change and this executive branch should start having good guys instead of bad guys. That’s part of the problem for this guy.”