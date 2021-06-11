Garland to Detail Justice Dept. Plan to Protect Voting Rights

Legal professional Normal Merrick B. Garland on Friday plans to announce steps that the Justice Division can take to safe voting rights.

Mr. Garland’s plans, anticipated to be introduced Friday afternoon, come as Republican-led state legislatures push to enact new restrictive voting legal guidelines.

In additional than a dozen states, a minimum of 22 new legal guidelines have been handed that make it tougher to vote, in accordance to analysis launched final month by the Brennan Middle for Justice, a progressive public coverage institute that’s a part of the New York College College of Regulation.

Democrats have filed lawsuits in opposition to some new voting legal guidelines, however that litigation might take years to wind its approach by the courts and should have little energy to cease these legal guidelines from impacting upcoming elections.