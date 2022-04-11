Garrett Whitlock agrees to $18.75M, 4-year deal with Red Sox



The Boston Red Sox signed right-handed reliever Garrett Whitlock for 18.75 million, a four-year deal throughout Sunday 2023-26 that includes two club alternatives and an escalator that could raise a total of .5 44.5 million over six seasons.

Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom announced the deal before the final game of the three-game series against Boston rival New York Yankees.

The Red Sox have hunted down the Whitlock from the Yankees in the draft of the winter meeting before the 2021 season. One of the underage starters, 25-year-old Whitlock moved to Bullpen and led all Boston pitchers with a 1.96 ERA in 73 1/3 innings. He was 8-4 with 81 strikeouts and 17 walks while often pitching multiple innings per appearance.

“We’re scratching the surface of what he can do,” Bloom said. “It’s true, he’s said a few times, you tell him and he’ll be out until you take it from him, that’s perfect.”

Whitlock was an 18th round draft pick in New York in 2017 and Tommy John underwent surgery in 2019. When the 2020 minor league season was canceled due to an epidemic, he coached a travel-ball team and worked on landscaping to get back home. In Alabama.

The Yankees left him unprotected for the next offseason to draft a winter meeting, and Boston gave him a chance.

Of the 30 rookies who have pitched at least 70 innings in 2021, Whitlock is first in ERA, second in WHIP at 1.10, and third in Opposite OPS at .631.

“When they took me to Rule 5 draft last year, it was a matter of honor, because they took a chance on me, everything like that,” Whitlock said. “I just want to work off my tail.”

Bloom said both sides agreed to the deal just hours before Boston’s season-opener on Friday. Whitlock made his season debut the same day, allowing 2 1/3 innings of runs for relief against New York, striking out four and allowing a Homer to beat DJ Lemahiu 6-5.

Whitlock agreed to a one-year contract last month, paying $ 720,000 while in the major leagues and $ 285,250 for minors.

The new agreement includes a 1 million signing bonus, $ 1 million in 2023, $ 3.25 million in 2024, $ 5.25 million in 2025 and $ 7.25 million in 2026. Boston has a $ 8.25 million club option, a 27 1 million purchase for 2027 and a 10.5 million option. 2028 with a 500,000 buyout.

Escalators have options up to $ 4 million each for innings and awards, such as the Sai Young Award and the Mariano Rivera / Trevor Hoffman Reliever of the Year. Whitlock is eligible for a new $ 50 million bonus pool for pre-arbitration-eligible players.